‘The Bachelor’ Star Bekah Martinez Reveals She’s Pregnant

In a new interview with PureWow, 23-year-old The Bachelor star Bekah Martinez revealed she is pregnant.

The Season 22 fan favorite said her and boyfriend Grayston Leonard were only three months into their relationship before they found out.

The pregnancy came as a surprise to the couple.

“I was in disbelief and thought, ‘Is this really happening?'” Martinez told PureWow. “I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.”

Being a fan favorite from the past season of the hit show, Martinez was grilled by fans online about whether she would appear in the new season of Bachelor in Paradise. Martinez had already turned it down, but revealed in a YouTube video she released along with her interview what was going through her head at the time.

In the clip, Martinez explained, “I had already said no, but it was still kind of crazy that I had this secret of like, ‘not only do I have a boyfriend, I also now have a kid on the way.'”

Martinez continued, “I wanted time to process it between Gray and I and our family without all of the exterior noise chiming in.”

Now 20 weeks along, Martinez told PureWow about how she’s feeling leading into her second trimester.

“It’s going by so fast! I’m feeling super energized,” she said. “I’ve been able to do a lot of activities that I normally do, like hiking, backpacking and a little bit of climbing. It feels really good because the first trimester was a little rough.”

“It would be a huge exertion of energy for me to even go upstairs. I’d get some headaches and a little bit of nausea here and there. But, honestly, it’s been pretty easygoing.”

Martinez said her boyfriend has been nothing but supportive since he found out he’s going to be a father.

“He immediately started researching prenatal vitamins and then presented me with the top four options to choose from,” she told PureWow. “He’s been really into finding resources and reading books about pregnancy. He stepped up to the plate and it just makes me feel that much better about starting this new chapter in my life with him.”

Despite all of the craziness and news surrounding their lives in the last few months, the couple isn’t considering marriage at this point.

“It’s a horrible idea for us to consider with all of the hormones and the stress we’re experiencing,” she said. “The last thing we need is to consider another commitment on top of what we’re already going through…Regardless, we’re bound together by sharing this little life.”