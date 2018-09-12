Today Is National Chocolate Milkshake Day & You Can Celebrate With These Deals

Indulge your sweet tooth at one of these national or regional restaurants.

Every September 12 is National Chocolate Milkshake Day. In honor of this delicious occasion, many restaurants provide free or discounted milkshakes to customers. If you’re looking for a sweet treat, we’ve compiled a list of places to start. Don’t forget to check with your own regional businesses that sell milkshakes because they might also be joining the celebration.

Numerous nationwide fast-food chains are among the many establishments that are taking advantage of the buzz surrounding National Chocolate Milkshake Day. As the Inquisitr previously reported, fast-food restaurants have been seeing a big drop in customers. Events such as National Chocolate Milkshake Day are always a good way to increase traffic. According to The List, you can head to the following chains today to earn a free or discounted milkshake.

McDonald’s

Technically, you’re not going to get a free milkshake when you go to your local golden arches today. However, if you have the McDonald’s app, you can save a lot of money by utilizing their Buy One, Get One for One Cent promotion. All you have to do is purchase any large or medium-sized drink from the McCafé menu, which includes milkshakes, and the second one will be practically free. The best part of this particular promotion is that you don’t have to stick exclusively with chocolate.

Chick-Fil-A

If you frequent Chick-Fil-A, you can join their rewards program and earn points each time you eat at one of their nationwide locations. In exchange, you can turn in your points for freebies, including a chocolate milkshake or any other drink of your choice. Again, this isn’t technically free since you have to earn the points, but it’s still better than paying for today’s milkshake.

Orange Leaf Yogurt & Treats

Want to get a great deal while helping others in need? Donate at least $1 to the No Kid Hungry charity at your local Orange Leaf and you’ll get two discounts: a half-price milkshake and a free froyo!

This day just got sweeter! It’s #NationalChocolateMilkshakeDay and you better believe we’re celebrating. TODAY ONLY, enjoy all shakes 1/2 price when you donate $1 or more to @nokidhungry at checkout. You will also receive a discount card for a FREE froyo on your next visit. pic.twitter.com/Vqp9e9pq0L — Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt (@orangeleaf) September 12, 2018

Carl’s Jr.

A free milkshake can be yours from your local Carl’s Jr. if you sign up for their email list. You’ll instantly receive a coupon for a free small beverage of your choice, along with a free small fry. The only catch is that you have to buy a Six Dollar Burger to redeem the coupon.

Hardee’s

Much like Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s is happy to provide you with a free small milkshake and small fry today if you sign up for their newsletter. You’ll need to purchase a Thickburger as well to be eligible for this promotion.

Today is National Chocolate Milkshake Day and National Video Game Day! It's also National Day of Encouragement, so say something nice to lift someone's spirits today. Maybe even buy them a chocolate milkshake! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/WUHfUDIqwP — Brandon Robinson (@brobwx) September 12, 2018

You can also get a free or discounted shake from regional locations such as Walker’s Vintage Café in Madisonville, KY. Combine National Chocolate Milkshake Day with today’s other events, National Video Games Day and National Day of Encouragement, to have a tasty and fun experience.