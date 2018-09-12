Are Thomas Ravenel And Ashley Jacobs Engaged? ‘All About The Tea’ Shares Details About Their ‘Special Day’

Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs celebrated a “special day” over the weekend which prompted rumors of a potential engagement or secret marriage between them. However, according to a report shared by All About the Tea on September 12, the couple isn’t engaged or married. Instead, they were allegedly celebrating a completely different type of “special day.”

“The two couples were celebrating National Teddy Bear Day,” an insider close to Ravenel explained to the outlet. “Thomas and Ashley are not engaged.”

Rumors first began swirling in regards to Ravenel and Jacobs after one of their friends shared a photo in which Ravenel was seen sporting a mysterious ring on his finger.

“Great to be with this couple on their special day! Congrats and best wishes!” the friend wrote in the photo’s caption.

Although Jason Jolly’s Instagram was public at the time his photo of Ravenel and Jacobs was shared, he has since made his account private, meaning only those who have been approved as followers have access to the image.

As Southern Charm fans may know, Ravenel and Jacobs have been involved in an on-and-off relationship for the past several weeks after confirming their romance had come to an end in mid-August. However, over the past couple of weeks, their relationship has seemingly become more serious and their time together continues to increase.

Jolly’s photo of Ravenel and Jacobs can be seen below.

Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs may not be engaged, but they do appear to be dating, and several fans and followers of Southern Charm are convinced that their reconciliation is Jacobs’ way of securing a role on Season 6.

Days after Ravenel and Jacobs celebrated their “special day,” which All About the Tea claimed was National Teddy Bear Day, Jacobs spoke to People magazine, revealing she wants to return to the show for a story of redemption. She even vowed to make things right with Kathryn Dennis if Bravo TV allows her to come back.

“I wish they had the decency to contact me and give me a chance. Because I would like to have a redemption story, the same way Kathryn [Dennis] did. I’m not going to fight and I’m not going to play dirty. I’m going to smile and be nice. I never had the chance to do that on the show because I was so wrapped up in Thomas’ drama. I was the villain, but people tuned in to watch. I’d like to give viewers the chance to see another side of me,” she explained.