‘Bachelor’ Contestant Announces Surprise Pregnancy

A former controversial contestant on The Bachelor has announced a surprise pregnancy and the Bachelor Nation is shocked!

Bekah Martinez is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard.

The 23-year-old, who competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on season 22 of the ABC dating series, announced the news during an interview with PureWow.

Martinez was one of the most controversial castings on the series. At just 22 Bekah and Arie’s 14-year age difference caused plenty of drama both during and after the show aired.

Despite her reality-television attempt at love, Martinez called her experience on The Bachelor “really wonderful.”

“I was in disbelief and thought, ‘Is this really happening?'” Martinez revealed to the outlet.

“I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive,” she remarked.

The reality star revealed she was involved in a relationship with Leonard in July. The couple was only dating for three months when Martinez discovered she was pregnant.

She told Leonard aptly, on Father’s Day of this year that the two were expecting their first child together.

“I was crying (happy tears) and said, ‘You’re going to be a dad!’ We hugged, and it was the first time we really got to be overjoyed. We were finally able to celebrate and soak up all of that emotion,” the expectant mom said.

She noted to PureWow that after attempting to find love on reality television, she is happy she has a good man in her life with Leonard. Therefore, with his support, she can handle all the curveballs a first pregnancy can bring.

“Although I’m probably equally as sweaty, exhausted, nauseous, stressed out and emotional, at least I don’t have to worry about finding a man,” she quipped.

Martinez has not revealed whether she and Leonard have any plans to tie the knot.

She does, however, believe that she is fulfilling a destiny in becoming a mother.

“It’s the one thing that I’ve known with certainty for so long,” she explained. “I’ve gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I’ve always felt sure that I want to be a mom.”

The couple as of now, do not know the gender of their first child together.

She is reportedly due to give birth in January of 2019, ironically the same month the new season of The Bachelor debuts starring Colton Underwood.