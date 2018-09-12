Henry Cavill Leaves Role Of Superman As DC Extended Universe Continues To Change

The DCEU has just taken a huge blow as another member of the 'trinity' no longer has a face.

The DC Extended Universe was already in a bit of turmoil with Ben Affleck no longer playing Batman, but now, Warner Bros. will have to find a new Superman as well. Henry Cavill is parting ways with the studio and will no longer be playing the roles of Clark Kent and Superman after three films. Even though a few big names remain in their roles, it’s almost as if the Justice League is needing a bit of a do-over.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, neither Warner Bros. nor Cavill has confirmed that there has been a parting of ways, but it appears to be a done deal. Cavill first took on the role in Man of Steel back in 2013 before starring in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016 and Justice League last year.

If there is ever going to be a Justice League 2 or an entire reboot of the franchise, it is going to have to be done without Cavill as Superman or the same Batman. As reported by Collider, Ben Affleck is out as Batman after Matt Reeves’ new script for The Batman focuses on a younger version of the Caped Crusader.

As for Cavill’s departure from the DCEU, it seems as if there was just no way for everyone to get on the same page.

Now, the only member of DC’s “Holy Trinity” that remains in place is Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

It appears as if there had been a lot of discussions to get Cavill to appear as Superman in the upcoming Shazam! Talks kept breaking down due to scheduling conflicts and there was merely nothing that could ever be worked out for it to happen.

Warner Bros. is now apparently turning its focus off of Superman and onto a movie starring Supergirl. It’s going to be an origin flick which essentially calls for a recasting of Superman anyway as Cavill’s age won’t work in the timeline that Warner Bros. is going for with the film.

In a Supergirl origin movie, Superman would be but a mere baby.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the scheduling conflicts really affected things for Shazam!, but there is more to it. Henry Cavill recently signed on to star in Netflix’s The Witcher, but that is said to have come after the issues between the star and Warner Bros.

One source is even saying that Warner Bros. is attempting to hit a “reset” button with the DCEU and go in a different direction. That would be an interesting move considering that the Aquaman and Flash movies are on the way along with a second Wonder Woman movie.

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), and Jason Mamoa (Aquaman) may all remain in place, but two of the biggest names in comics are out. Ben Affleck already parted ways with the character of Batman and now, Henry Cavill will no longer wear the red cape of Superman. There are big changes happening in the DCEU, and it is obvious that Warner Bros. is starting with some of its biggest characters.