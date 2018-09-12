Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Set To Head Tokyo Film Festival

Bradley Cooper's and Lady Gaga's vehicle 'A Star Is Born' will open the 31st Tokyo Film festival before arriving in theaters on Oct. 5.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s much-anticipated upcoming film ‘A Star Is Born’ is set to open the 31st Tokyo Film festival from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 according to PageSix.com.

The film, a remake of a 1937 classic of the same name, is Cooper’s directorial debut.

The film has caught the attention of critics in its early screenings so far, garnering early Oscar buzz and nearly universal praise online.

While Cooper is an experienced presence on screen, with four Academy Award nominations and hit films like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘The Hangover’ franchise under his belt, his co-star Lady Gaga is receiving praise for her performance in the film.

She received a standing ovation during a recent panel at the Toronto International Film Festival, one her co-star Cooper joined in for, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Lukas Nelson, a co-writer on many of the film’s songs, said to Gaga during the panel, “You just destroyed every scene you were in.”

The relationship between Gaga and Cooper clearly impacted the work both of them did during the film.

During a recent interview with ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ Cooper praised his co-star’s work during the film.

“I’m just so glad God gave her the talent that she has and he chose her because that’s quite a vessel to go through,” said Cooper said. “Because it’s really what you do with it, and she’s such a beautiful human being.”

Gaga was just as complementary to Cooper for his work on the film. The six-time Grammy award winner admits to being shocked at how well Cooper could sing.

“He began to sing, I stopped dead in my tracks and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, Bradley your voice, you can sing,’ ” she recalled. “Bradley really has been an incredible leader in creating a beautiful family. I just love every single person that’s sitting here today and feel so grateful to be here.”

Gaga credits the connection between the two on set as something that came naturally during the lead up to production, even before the filming began.

“We had instant chemistry when I met him,” Gaga said. “As soon as I opened the door to my house and saw him, it was like, ‘You hungry?’ We’re both Italian and from the East Coast and before I knew it, I was heating up some leftovers for him and we were eating together.”

The much-anticipated film is set to hit theaters nationwide on Oct. 5.