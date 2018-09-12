Kim Kardashian Focuses On ‘Money Moves’ Despite Kourtney’s Best Efforts

Kim Kardashian has often revealed that she doesn’t like to dance, and that it is not one of her talents. During the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim will prove yet again that she’s no dancer.

According to a Sept. 12 report by People Magazine, in a brand new sneak peek for Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, Kim is seen dropping in on her sister, Kourtney, and their mutual friend, Larsa Pippen, as they take a dance class with an instructor.

When Kim walks in to the studio, Kourtney and Larsa immediately try to get her to dance with them and learn some new moves.

“I’m like, a notorious non-dancer. It’s a thing. So let me see what you guys are doing,” Kim says.

“I just don’t dance. I make money moves,” Kim Kardashian says, quoting Cardi B’s song, “Bodak Yellow.”

Later, as Kim watched her sister and friend learn some new steps, she revealed that she would be a better stage mom, and bark orders and criticism. “Oh yeah, no. I don’t dance. I can’t, you guys. I can be a stage mom! You need to get more into it,” she joked.

Later, Kourtney told cameras that, if she wasn’t going to participate, then she would rather Kim just leave altogether.

“Kim has this inability to let loose. She’s not even moving,” complains Kourtney, 39. “I mean, if she’s just going to sit here and critique us, then she can leave.”

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, this season of the family’s reality series has been riddled with drama. Kim and Kourtney have mostly been at each other’s throats, with Khloe taking Kim’s side in most of the disagreements. However, the family has also been opening up about other things as well.

In a recent episode, Kim is seen sitting outside with her sisters and her mother, Kris Jenner.

“Kim, when you sit down your butt looks so huge,” Kourtney told her younger sister.

Kris then jumped to Kim’s defense, telling Kourt that the comment wasn’t “very nice.”

“She likes having a big butt, I’m not saying anything offensive,” Kourtney stated.

“No I don’t! I cry about it on the daily,” Kim Kardashian admitted of her famous backside.

Kim recently revealed that she’s been working out hard, and spends over an hour at the gym every day to achieve her toned body, and tiny 116 pound frame. However, it seems that dancing is not apart of her exercise routine.