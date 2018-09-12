Sofia Richie Shows Plenty Of Leg At NYFW

Sofia Richie has been showing off an array of looks during New York Fashion Week, and the model, 20, stepped out again this week looking gorgeous as she donned a pink dress.

According to a Sept. 12 report by Daily Mail, Sofia Richie hit the town wearing a ruffled, pink dress that included a thigh-high slit. Sofia was spotted walking down the streets of New York City wearing the gown as she held her cellphone in her hand.

Richie completed her evening look by pulling her hair back into a sleek bun, seemingly her favorite hairstyle to wear, and adding large, gold hoop earrings and a matching gold bracelet. She added strappy heels to finish off her ensemble.

Sofia Richie’s long, toned legs were on full display in the pink gown. However, before stepping out for her night on the town, she was spotted rocking a much more casual look as she donned cheetah print pants and a graphic tee that read, “16% Model, 24% Independent, 21% LA, 17% Fam, 22% Virgo.”

Sofia, who is the daughter of music icon, singer Lionel Richie, is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, and baby daddy, Scott Disick. However, Scott seemingly did not accompany his girlfriend to New York for Fashion Week as she was spotted looking stylish in multiple looks at different Fashion Week events while hitting up the fashion shows solo or with gal pals.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s relationship has been officially approved by Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her family members reportedly love Richie, and believe that she has been a very good influence on Disick, who has struggled with some demons in the past.

“Everyone really likes her. They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem. Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person. Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together,” an insider told People Magazine.

“It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia. The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia,” the source added just days after Kardashian and Disick were seen on KUTWK arguing over Richie meeting their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.