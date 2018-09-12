Mac Miller’s Pittsburgh Vigil Brings Thousands To Blue Slide Park

Mere days after the death of the young rapper, thousands turned out to honor his memory.

This past Friday, rapper Mac Miller was found in the bedroom of his home in Studio City where he was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. He was just 26-years-old at the time of his death and another talented artist is gone too soon. Even though it has been four days since his passing, Pittsburgh is still mourning the loss of one of their own and a vigil for the rapper brought thousands of people out to honor his memory on Tuesday night.

CBS Pittsburgh is reporting that a “couple thousand” people gathered together in Frick Park’s Blue Slide Playground for a vigil for Mac Miller. The park has become very well known over the years due to the fact that Miller’s debut album was simply titled “Blue Slide Park.”

Lancaster resident Johnny Rogan spoke of how important it was that Mac Miller had been there and that was his home. Work crews even gave the blue slide a fresh coat of paint early on Tuesday.

“It hits home for sure. It’s just incredible to come here knowing he’s been here. Knowing this was such an influence on his life and knowing he’s been such a big influence of mine.”

Thousands of Fans Remember Mac Miller at Blue Slide Park Vigil #RIPMacMiller https://t.co/MxtIqadsZC pic.twitter.com/U3KgzDXs1x — Missinfo (@Missinfo) September 12, 2018

The vigil was put together and hosted by Nightfall Records, according to E Online, and it was all to honor the life of Mac Miller whose real name was Malcolm McCormick. Nightfall posted on their Facebook page that they wanted everyone in the city to remember a true “icon” and celebrate his life.

Everyone was welcome to attend.

“We would like to bring the city together in full force for this legendary icon. Mac deserves to be sent off with an evening of celebrating his life, discussing his struggles, and remembering his stories; most importantly for his iconic work that brought joy into the lives of everybody who listened. We are welcoming all artists to come and paint, create, draw, live tribute art for this event.”

Mac Miller’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, but authorities believe it to be due to a suspected drug overdose. The Los Angeles Times states that an official cause of death will not be revealed until all toxicology tests are completed and that could take weeks to get done.

A friend of Mac Miller found him on Friday and called the police when he was unresponsive. The friend told paramedics that Miller appeared to go into cardiac arrest.

Mac Miller’s life came to an end far too soon as he was just 26-years-old and was just beginning what was sure to be a successful career. Fans around the world have mourned his death and are truly upset by even just the idea that he is gone. For those in Pittsburgh, it was clearly evident at the vigil in Blue Slide Park on Tuesday night that they won’t ever forget the hometown rap legend and want his memory to live on forever.