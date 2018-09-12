Hurricane Florence Prompts U-Haul Storage Offer For Those In Storm’s Path

With hurricane Florence bearing down on the Carolinas, U-Haul has stepped in with an offer that promises to keep resident’s valuables safe. U-Haul locations across North and South Carolina have extended an offer of free 30 days self-storage and U-Box container usage across the company’s 50 locations in the two states for all affected residents, according to reports from FOX 46 WJZY in Charlotte.
As Hurricane Florence is maintaining its Category 4 strength as it continues to move toward the Carolinas, with experts predicting it to make landfall on Thursday. Thousands of residents across North Carolins, South Carolina, and Virginia have been making preparations for the worst while the governors of each respective state have declared a state of emergency.
“People are preparing to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure locations where evacuees can bring the possessions they wish to protect,” said Doug Weston, U-Haul Company of Western North Carolina president told FOX. “As a member of these communities, we are in a position to help by providing this service to our friends who are in harm’s way.”
A coalition of the U-Haul divisions of Central North Carolina, Charlotte, Coastal South Carolina, Northern Virginia, Richmond, South Carolina, Southern Atlantic Coast, Southern Virginia, Tidewater, and Western North Carolina have all stepped forward with the offer, bringing the grand total of storage centers that will be in use to 94, including all sites in North Carolina and South Carolina as well as sites in parts of Virginia and Georgia.
For those seeking more information about the offer, as well as their local U-Haul Storage center, locations for all North and South Carolina sites are below.
NORTH CAROLINA (26 locations)
U-Haul Moving & Storage of E. Asheville
387 Swannanoa River Road
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 298-8551
U-Haul Moving & Storage of S. Asheville
3161 Sweeten Creek Road
Asheville, NC 28803
(828) 483-5707
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Boone
849 NC Hwy. 105 Bypass
Boone, NC 28607
(828) 297-1723
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Farm Pond
6216 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
(704) 535-0030
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Freedom Mall
1530 Ashley Road
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 399-2528
U-Haul at Independence Blvd. (U-Box containers only)
6601 E. Independence
Charlotte, NC 28212
(704) 536-7785
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sharon Road
1400 Sharon Road W.
Charlotte, NC 28210
(704) 358-0010
U-Haul Moving & Storage at South Blvd.
5108 South Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28217
(704) 525-5889
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Statesville Road
4124 Statesville Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
(704) 900-1311
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Uptown Charlotte
1224 N. Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC 28206
(704) 379-1414
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wilkinson Blvd.
9136 Wilkinson Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28214
(704) 392-0056
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Concord
855 Concord Parkway S.
Concord, NC 28027
(980) 248-2308
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Norman
19116 Statesville Road
Cornelius, NC 28031
(704) 892-8885
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Safe Harbor
9208 Westmoreland Road
Cornelius, NC 28031
(704) 655-8312
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Bragg Blvd.
5400 Bragg Blvd.
Fayetteville, NC 28303
(910) 864-2797
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fayetteville at Coliseum
2346 Gillespie St.
Fayetteville, NC 28306
(910) 223-1556
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gastonia
3919 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28056
(704) 824-5298
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Piedmont Triad Airport
7203 W. Friendly Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27410
(336) 790-8654
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hendersonville
1500 Airport Road
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828) 233-5017
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Hickory
542 Main Ave. SE
Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 256-0209
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Hickory
331 U.S. Hwy. 70 SW, Suite #101
Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 358-3669
U-Haul Moving & Storage of New River
425 S. Marine Blvd.
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-2717
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mooresville
304 W. Plaza Drive
Mooresville, NC 28117
(704) 663-6267
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ballantyne
13401 Lancaster Hwy.
Pineville, NC 28134
(704) 541-7999
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford
2701 S. Horner Blvd.
Sanford, NC 27330
(919) 842-3309
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Thomasville
1020 Randolph St.
Thomasville, NC 27360
(336) 481-0348
SOUTH CAROLINA (23 locations)
901 Knox Abbott Drive
Cayce, SC 29033
(803) 791-5992
U-Haul Moving & Storage at King St.
584 King St.
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 732-1605
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arcadia Lakes
125 Decker Park Road
Columbia, SC 29206
(803) 699-9397
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad River Road
1003 Zimalcrest Drive
Columbia, SC 29210
(803) 731-0067
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Elmwood
1037 Elmwood Ave.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 256-2499
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Jackson
5604 Forest Drive
Columbia, SC 29206
(803) 787-5154
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jamil Road
156 Jamil Road
Columbia, SC 29210
(803) 798-6184
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-26
3754 Fernandina Road
Columbia, SC 29210
(803) 798-4414
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sandhill
1117 Spakleberry Lane Extension
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 766-7417
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring Valley
8400 Two Notch Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 736-8582
2339 Two Notch Road
Columbia, SC 29204
(803) 256-7397
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Florence
369 N. Irby St.
Florence, SC 29501
(843) 665-4061
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Roper Mountain
24 Roper Mountain Road
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 254-9154
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wade Hampton
529 Wade Hampton Blvd.
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 233-8319
U-Haul Moving & Storage of W. Greenville
1406 Grove Road
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 269-8172
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Little River
3195 Hwy. 9 E.
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 399-4777
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Myrtle Beach
5604 S. Kings Hwy.
Myrtle Beach, SC 29575
(843) 238-5701
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dorchester Road
4788 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 747-6942
U-Haul Storage of North Dorchester
8222 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 552-3361
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivers Ave.
2155 Credit Union Lane
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572-1140
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northwest Spartanburg
1500 International Drive
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 574-2298
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spartanburg
345 Whitney Road
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-4140
U-Haul Moving & Storage of W. Columbia
400 Orchard Drive
West Columbia, SC 29170
(803) 796-3724