Hurricane Florence Prompts U-Haul Storage Offer For Those In Storm’s Path

With hurricane Florence bearing down on the Carolinas, U-Haul has stepped in with an offer that promises to keep resident’s valuables safe. U-Haul locations across North and South Carolina have extended an offer of free 30 days self-storage and U-Box container usage across the company’s 50 locations in the two states for all affected residents, according to reports from FOX 46 WJZY in Charlotte.

As Hurricane Florence is maintaining its Category 4 strength as it continues to move toward the Carolinas, with experts predicting it to make landfall on Thursday. Thousands of residents across North Carolins, South Carolina, and Virginia have been making preparations for the worst while the governors of each respective state have declared a state of emergency.

“People are preparing to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure locations where evacuees can bring the possessions they wish to protect,” said Doug Weston, U-Haul Company of Western North Carolina president told FOX. “As a member of these communities, we are in a position to help by providing this service to our friends who are in harm’s way.”

A coalition of the U-Haul divisions of Central North Carolina, Charlotte, Coastal South Carolina, Northern Virginia, Richmond, South Carolina, Southern Atlantic Coast, Southern Virginia, Tidewater, and Western North Carolina have all stepped forward with the offer, bringing the grand total of storage centers that will be in use to 94, including all sites in North Carolina and South Carolina as well as sites in parts of Virginia and Georgia.

????????FREE SELF-STORAGE: Nearly 50 U-Haul locations across the Carolinas are offering 30 days of free self-storage to folks impacted by #HurricaneFlorence. RT and let your friends and family know!

LOCATIONS ➡️ https://t.co/6NNF3YAk4M — FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) September 11, 2018

For those seeking more information about the offer, as well as their local U-Haul Storage center, locations for all North and South Carolina sites are below.

NORTH CAROLINA (26 locations)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of E. Asheville

387 Swannanoa River Road

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 298-8551

U-Haul Moving & Storage of S. Asheville

3161 Sweeten Creek Road

Asheville, NC 28803

(828) 483-5707

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Boone

849 NC Hwy. 105 Bypass

Boone, NC 28607

(828) 297-1723

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Farm Pond

6216 Albemarle Road

Charlotte, NC 28212

(704) 535-0030

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Freedom Mall

1530 Ashley Road

Charlotte, NC 28208

(704) 399-2528

U-Haul at Independence Blvd. (U-Box containers only)

6601 E. Independence

Charlotte, NC 28212

(704) 536-7785

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sharon Road

1400 Sharon Road W.

Charlotte, NC 28210

(704) 358-0010

U-Haul Moving & Storage at South Blvd.

5108 South Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28217

(704) 525-5889

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Statesville Road

4124 Statesville Road

Charlotte, NC 28269

(704) 900-1311

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Uptown Charlotte

1224 N. Tryon St.

Charlotte, NC 28206

(704) 379-1414

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wilkinson Blvd.

9136 Wilkinson Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28214

(704) 392-0056

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Concord

855 Concord Parkway S.

Concord, NC 28027

(980) 248-2308

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Norman

19116 Statesville Road

Cornelius, NC 28031

(704) 892-8885

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Safe Harbor

9208 Westmoreland Road

Cornelius, NC 28031

(704) 655-8312

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Bragg Blvd.

5400 Bragg Blvd.

Fayetteville, NC 28303

(910) 864-2797

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fayetteville at Coliseum

2346 Gillespie St.

Fayetteville, NC 28306

(910) 223-1556

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gastonia

3919 E. Franklin Blvd.

Gastonia, NC 28056

(704) 824-5298

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Piedmont Triad Airport

7203 W. Friendly Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27410

(336) 790-8654

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hendersonville

1500 Airport Road

Hendersonville, NC 28793

(828) 233-5017

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Hickory

542 Main Ave. SE

Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 256-0209

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Hickory

331 U.S. Hwy. 70 SW, Suite #101

Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 358-3669

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New River

425 S. Marine Blvd.

Jacksonville, NC 28540

(910) 455-2717

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mooresville

304 W. Plaza Drive

Mooresville, NC 28117

(704) 663-6267

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ballantyne

13401 Lancaster Hwy.

Pineville, NC 28134

(704) 541-7999

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford

2701 S. Horner Blvd.

Sanford, NC 27330

(919) 842-3309

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Thomasville

1020 Randolph St.

Thomasville, NC 27360

(336) 481-0348

SOUTH CAROLINA (23 locations)

U-Haul at Knox Abbott

901 Knox Abbott Drive

Cayce, SC 29033

(803) 791-5992

U-Haul Moving & Storage at King St.

584 King St.

Charleston, SC 29403

(843) 732-1605

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arcadia Lakes

125 Decker Park Road

Columbia, SC 29206

(803) 699-9397

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad River Road

1003 Zimalcrest Drive

Columbia, SC 29210

(803) 731-0067

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Elmwood

1037 Elmwood Ave.

Columbia, SC 29201

(803) 256-2499

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Jackson

5604 Forest Drive

Columbia, SC 29206

(803) 787-5154

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jamil Road

156 Jamil Road

Columbia, SC 29210

(803) 798-6184

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-26

3754 Fernandina Road

Columbia, SC 29210

(803) 798-4414

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sandhill

1117 Spakleberry Lane Extension

Columbia, SC 29223

(803) 766-7417

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring Valley

8400 Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC 29223

(803) 736-8582

U-Haul at Two Notch Road

2339 Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC 29204

(803) 256-7397

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Florence

369 N. Irby St.

Florence, SC 29501

(843) 665-4061

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Roper Mountain

24 Roper Mountain Road

Greenville, SC 29607

(864) 254-9154

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wade Hampton

529 Wade Hampton Blvd.

Greenville, SC 29609

(864) 233-8319

U-Haul Moving & Storage of W. Greenville

1406 Grove Road

Greenville, SC 29605

(864) 269-8172

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Little River

3195 Hwy. 9 E.

Little River, SC 29566

(843) 399-4777

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Myrtle Beach

5604 S. Kings Hwy.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29575

(843) 238-5701

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dorchester Road

4788 Dorchester Road

North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 747-6942

U-Haul Storage of North Dorchester

8222 Dorchester Road

North Charleston, SC 29418

(843) 552-3361

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivers Ave.

2155 Credit Union Lane

North Charleston, SC 29406

(843) 572-1140

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northwest Spartanburg

1500 International Drive

Spartanburg, SC 29303

(864) 574-2298

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spartanburg

345 Whitney Road

Spartanburg, SC 29303

(864) 582-4140

U-Haul Moving & Storage of W. Columbia

400 Orchard Drive

West Columbia, SC 29170

(803) 796-3724