‘The Bachelor’ Star Amanda Stanton ‘Embarrassed’ & ‘Ashamed’ Following Arrest

Former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star, Amanda Stanton, was arrested in Las Vegas this week and charged with domestic violence. Now the reality TV star is said to be completely mortified by the situation.

According to a Sept. 11 report by People Magazine, Amanda Stanton’s rep, Steve Honig, released a statement following her arrest and even detailed the events that lead up to the domestic violence charges.

“Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department. Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance.”

Honig reveals that Amanda Stanton was having fun at a friend’s bachelorette party in Las Vegas and had had a “few drinks” before she and her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, received a noise complaint at the hotel they were staying at.

“When hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious. Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job,” the rep revealed of the circumstances leading up to the Bachelor in Paradise star’s arrest.

Although Bobby Jacobs tried to explain that the shove was not violent or “ill-intended,” the police were forced to take the report seriously and arrest Amanda Stanton. “The police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands,” Honig added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the former Bachelor in Paradise star was arrested around 3:15 a.m. on Monday after the police responded to a battery domestic violence call from a Las Vegas hotel. Stanton was arrested and taken to Clark County Detention Center, where she was later booked. Amanda was released from jail on Monday.

As many fans will remember, Amanda Stanton appeared on Ben Giggins’ season of The Bachelor. After being eliminated from the show, she appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, where she got engaged to Josh Murray. After a tumultuous relationship, the couple split in January 2017. She later went back on Paradise and began dating Robby Hayes, whom she split with soon after.

Since that time, Stanton has moved on with professional volleyball player, Bobby Jacobs, whom she began dating in the spring. On Tuesday following her arrest and release, Amanda shared a photo of herself and a man thought to be Bobby on board a plane, likely returning home from their dramatic Vegas vacation.