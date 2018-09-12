Kendall Jenner Takes To Paris In Sheer Dress After Beach Photos Leak

Instead of attending New York Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner decided to take a casual trip to Paris instead. And to mark the occasion, the supermodel and socialite wore a sheer dress that left very little to the imagination.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocked a couture gown to the Longchamp 70th anniversary party at Opera Garnier in the French capital overnight, as Cosmopolitan reported. The long black dress is completely sheer aside from some dark textural details and the black shorts she is wearing underneath.

The 22-year-old model styled her look by pulling her hair back into a slick, lower knot on the back of her head. She is also wearing bright red lipstick and a pair of black, lace-up boots, which completed the chic, Paris-deserving ensemble.

Jenner’s bold statement comes just hours after TMZ reported that a series of photos, which include her riding a horse and running completely naked on a beach, were leaked online, quickly going viral. The photo shoot was taken by famed photographer Russell James for his upcoming book Angels, the publication stated.

According to TMZ, the book is expected to include many more photos of Jenner in the nude, including her climbing a tree, lounging in a pool and riding a horse bareback. But it is the beach photo that is causing the most stir, the news website noted. Citing sources connected to the shoot, TMZ contends the images of Jenner were stolen from James and released without permission.

9/11/18: Attends the Longchamp 70th Anniversary Celebration in Paris.https://t.co/mmQ9SklpFg pic.twitter.com/VUHNkSv3vt — Kendall Keek Media (@kendallkmedia) September 12, 2018

Unsurprisingly, the photos quickly spread through social media, and many took the opportunity to either make fun of the model’s photos or bash her.

“[S]o um i woke up to kendall jenner running around naked and riding a horse with absolutely nothing on and i’m quite speechless,” one Twitter user wrote early Wednesday, while another added, “Kendall Jenner running naked who the f*** told her it’s a good idea.”

But others were appreciative that Jenner is not portrayed in an oversexualized manner in the shoot, which highlights her naked body in a more natural way.

“I applaud her for using her naked body to look athletic instead of sexual. Think people are freaking out because they are so used to a woman’s naked body being used to arouse sexual desire and nakedness be all about sex,” another Twitter user noted.

Neither Jenner nor James has publicly addressed the release of the photos.