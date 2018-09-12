Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Will Be Bigger Then Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s For This Reason

Princess Eugenie and husband-to-be Jack Brooksbank will have a wedding bash that is bigger than her cousin Prince Harry and new bride Meghan Markle’s May nuptials and it’s all because of this one reason.

The couple is planning on a weekend-long bash versus the one-day formal affair of Meghan and Harry.

The spectacular wedding weekend will kick off Thursday evening with a rehearsal dinner for family and close friends of the couple and their parents.

On Friday, October 12 at St. George’s Chapel, the couple will tie the knot at the same religious venue where Meghan and Harry tied the knot.

The newlyweds will also be honored by Queen Elizabeth, as is royal tradition, with a luncheon following their ceremony and a black tie evening reception at Royal Lodge.

But that’s where the similarities stop.

Where Meghan and Harry’s event ended that Friday late in the evening, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank’s fun will continue through Saturday afternoon on the grounds of Royal Lodge, which is in the parklands around Windsor Castle, according to People Magazine.

The grand building was Eugenie’s childhood home and Prince Andrew, 58, still owns the property.

The princess and Brooksbank will host a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls.

People Magazine reported that around 500 guests are expected to attend Friday’s ceremony and the luncheon will have some serious star power.

Celebrity guests include, according to People, will be Victoria and David Beckham, Elton John, singers Ellie Goulding and James Blunt.

Also reportedly invited are George and Amal Clooney. Brooksbank is a brand ambassador for Clooney’s Casamigos tequila company, which he sold last year.

The Clooney’s were also invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

People reported that the Saturday afternoon event is being organized by Bentleys Entertainment, which is the same company Victoria and David Beckham used when they married in 1999.

Reportedly Bentleys Entertainment was also used for the wedding parties of two of Eugenie’s other royal cousins, Peter, and Zara Phillips.

Her Royal Highness and Jack Brooksbank became engaged in January 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May of 2018 was a ratings windfall for the major television networks, with almost 30 million Americans watching the marriage ceremony.

In the U.K., nearly 18 million people watched the couple say “I do.”

But at this point, it’s unclear whether Princess Eugenie will follow in her cousin Harry’s footsteps and televise her wedding.

As the nuptials draw closer, Kensington Palace will likely release further details regarding the events leading up to the couple’s big day.