‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 27 Cast Announced

The Dancing with the Stars cast for Season 27 has officially been named, and it includes the usual array of reality TV stars, athletes, actors, and more.

According to a Sept. 12 report by Us Weekly, the brand new Dancing with the Stars cast was revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning. Joe Amabile, better known as “Grocery Store Joe,” will be coming off of his time on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, as well as Bachelor in Paradise, to hit the ballroom. The reality star is paired with pro Jenna Johnson during his quest for the mirror ball trophy.

Country music radio host, Bobby Bones, will also be taking a spin around the dance floor. He’s been partnered with Sharna Burgess. Former Olympic gymnast, Mary Lou Retton, will also compete during Season 27 as she’ll dance with Sasha Farber. Paralympian Danelle Umstead will Cha Cha with Artem Chigvintsev, while professional Lindsay Arnold will teach retired NFL player DeMarcus Ware how to spin her around the ballroom.

Actor John Schneider, 58, will try to wow fans as he’s been paired with Emma Slater, and fan favorite Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace will get to show off his moves with Cheryl Burke, who has returned to Dancing with the Stars after taking some time off.

Internet star and model Tinashe will dance with a brand new professional this year, Brandon Armstrong, and former Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch has been partnered with Keo Motsepe.

In addition, Disney Channel actor Milo Manheim has become the show’s youngest cast member at the age of only 17. He’s been paired with one of the youngest pros in Witney Carson. Meanwhile, comedian Nikki Glasser will laugh her way around the dance floor with her partner, Gleb Savchenko.

Finally, former Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon will compete for the mirrorball trophy with fan favorite dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

The brand new Dancing with the Stars cast will have some big shoes to fill, as Season 26 consisted of nothing but athletes, who were very competitive in their will and drive to win the trophy.

In the end, it was Adam Rippon who took home the victory with his partner, Jenna Johnson. Jenna, who is engaged to fellow pro Val Chmerkovskiy, will seemingly be looking to repeat this year with “Grocery Store Joe.”

Fans can watch all of the new recruits strut their stuff when Dancing with the Stars returns for Season 27 on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.