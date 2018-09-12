Apple Watch: Possible Features, Design, And Name Of Apple’s Next Smartwatch Leak Ahead Of Launch

With mere hours remaining before Apple’s “Gather Round” media event, the company reportedly updated its sitemap, revealing some vital information on the device unofficially known as the Apple Watch Series 4, which is expected to arrive at Wednesday’s launch event along with this year’s new iPhone models.

According to AllThings.how, the sitemap revealed that the upcoming watch will come in 40mm and 44mm size options, but also hinted that Apple will be doing away with numbers in its naming strategy for the new smartwatch, much like it appears to be doing with its phone lineup. Instead of previous models which included the word “Series” in the name and a number to designate the iteration, the device might be known simply as the Apple Watch, as opposed to “Apple Watch Series 4.”

Aside from the 40mm and 44mm size options and the short-but-punchy naming strategy, the sitemap update suggested that the new Apple Watch will come in GPS and GPS/cellular connectivity varieties, and that it will be offered in the three classic colors most commonly associated with the iPhone, namely silver, space gray, and gold. AllThings.how added that the sitemap links were quickly removed after what appeared to be an accidental leak.

Separate from the sitemap leak reported on by AllThings.how, AppleInsider reported on a number of other leaks that offer clues to what consumers could expect when the new Apple Watch is launched at the “Gather Round” event. The publication cited a photo from SlashLeaks that shows what could be the near edge-to-edge design of the new smartwatch, with “significantly smaller” bezels than the ones found in previous versions of the device.

Apple Leaks New Apple Watch Sizes Coming in 40mm and 44mm https://t.co/PBsJEe1gnm by @mbrsrd pic.twitter.com/5LUCcUNNGE — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) September 12, 2018

Likewise, AppleInsider noted that images from Apple’s own website were previously leaked in the run-up to Wednesday’s media event and that they hint at a slimmer body design for the new Apple Watch.

Apple’s “Gather Round” media event will mark the first time the company will be live-streaming a launch event on Twitter, which, according to MacRumors, marks the continuation of Apple’s plans to make its big device announcements more accessible to people who want to watch these new gadgets arrive for the first time. The event, which will be headlined by the unveiling of what could be three new iPhone models for the 2018 model year, will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, and will kick off on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time/1 p.m. Eastern Time.