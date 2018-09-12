Lisa Vanderpump Is ‘Extra Hurt’ By ‘Ashamed’ Dorit Kemsley Amid Filming On ‘RHOBH’ Season 9, Reports ‘Radar’

Dorit Kemsley reportedly returned a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs to an animal shelter.

Lisa Vanderpump reportedly feels “betrayed” by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star and longtime friend Dorit Kemsley.

According to a report from Radar Online on September 11, the ladies are at odds after Kemsley reportedly chose to return a chihuahua mix to an animal shelter after she adopted the dog, who ultimately nipped at one of her children, from Vanderpump’s rescue center in West Hollywood, Vanderpump Dogs.

“Lisa was very upset over this and still is because she has known Dorit and Paul for a very long time,” a source close to Vanderpump explained. “She knew Paul from London and because of their friendship, she brought Dorit on [Real Housewives of Beverly Hills]. Dorit would not be on the show if it weren’t for Lisa, so of course Lisa is feeling extra hurt by this.”

The Kemsleys joined the Bravo TV reality cast in 2016 for the series’ seventh season. Right away, her friendship with Vanderpump was showcased and in the weeks that followed, she formed friendships with the rest of her co-stars, including Kyle Richards and Erika Girardi.

Continuing on, the Radar Online source said that Kemsley, as well as the rest of the world, is well-aware of how much dogs mean to Vanderpump, which makes her latest move even more hurtful and shocking. That said, she did attempt to make amends with Vanderpump after the puppy was microchipped by the animal shelter and confirmed to have been from Vanderpump’s rescue center.

“Dorit apologized and she told Lisa that she was too ashamed to bring it back to Lisa and she did not want to disappoint her,” the friend said. “Although it is too late for that, Lisa did get the dog back and the animal is with a proper home. Of course Lisa will forgive her. She is not the type of woman that holds onto grudges very long.”

For the past several weeks, Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley, and their co-stars, including new cast member Denise Richards, have been filming the ninth season of their reality show and traveled to a number of destinations, including the Bahamas.

In addition to their cast trips, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast has also been spotted enjoying the wedding festivities of Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers. As fans may know, the couple wed on Saturday in Malibu, California after less than one year of dating.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.