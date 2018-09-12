Despite Warnings Of ‘Monster’ Hurricane Florence, Some East Coasters Still Refuse To Evacuate

As the Inquisitr reported Tuesday, already 1.5 million people have evacuated the East Coast in preparation for the impending Hurricane Florence disaster. The Category 4, and potentially soon Category 5, hurricane has warranted strong warnings from local, state, and federal governments that everyone needs to clear the area. It is now estimated that the hurricane could produce rainfall from 15 to 30 inches in some areas targeted by the storm, along with other disastrous conditions.

Still, many Carolina and Virginia residents in the danger zone are ignoring mandatory evacuation orders, instead choosing to “stick it out” through the storm. Tuesday, USA Today took to interviewing some of the people who are going to stay in their homes. One citizen of the area, John Wright, is a retired fireman originally from New York. Wright claims that he is prepared to weather the storm with 42 years of firefighter emergency training.

“I believe in preparation. It is what it is. We live in a wonderful place but that’s the cost of living here.”

Apparently, he lives right at the center of the hurricane’s target but has prepared by boarding up windows and supplying himself with survival essentials such as pre-cooked meals and water.

I am so freaked out by the stories of people thinking they can stay in their homes/businesses and ride out #HurricaneFlorence. CNN news article about the bar owner who plans on using wisdom to survive, my prayers go out to her and those who refuse to leave. I am scared for them! — 〽️It's Me,Cricket..???? (@seussey_cricket) September 12, 2018

Does anyone else's parents live right on the coast of North Carolina but refuse to evacuate? Or is it just mine? ???? #HurricaneFlorence — Jaimie B (@Supervixen13) September 11, 2018

Some families are choosing to split up too, says USA Today. Jeremy Tominack, a 40-year-old resident of the area, is choosing to stay behind while his wife and kids leave the area. His hope is to get through the storm in order to be present to help those who will need it after the storm has passed.

“I’m going to get these children off to their mom-in-laws. I’m staying put and post-hurricane we’ll be looking to help some people. I’m going to check on my house and make sure everything is good there then break out the old chainsaw and go help some folks.”

Equally worrisome is that fact that some are remaining in the hurricane zone without a choice. According to The State, a prison in South Carolina decided to keep more than 1,000 inmates and 119 correctional officers in place, despite the mandatory evacuation orders for Jasper County. Apparently, the prison employees would not have a choice on the matter. When asked about the shocking decision, the South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesperson Dexter Lee said it was safer to keep the inmates behind. Though the mandatory evacuation in that particular area has now been lifted, it is still worrisome that so many people may have to potentially ride out the storm.

With so many staying behind, the Huffington Post issued an article outlining ways to convince loved ones to leave the area. Reportedly, Sarah DeYoung, who works at the University of Georgia’s Insitute for Disaster Management, emphasized that people need to realize this storm is like none before.

“Families have different dynamics, but if you are trying to convince someone to leave, make sure first that they have the resources to do so. Offer a place for them and their pets to stay that makes the evacuation more feasible. Help connect them with transportation, a sheltering location and other supplies they might need,” DeYoung said.