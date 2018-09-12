Julia Roberts Had The Most Epic Clapback At An Instagram Troll, ‘Just Sayin”

Julia's hitting back at a hater with a seriously sassy response.

Julia Roberts is clapping back at an Instagram troll who didn’t exactly have the nicest things to say about her dark nail polish during a recent red carpet appearance. Per Entertainment Tonight, the Pretty Women star seriously hit back on the social media site this week after seeing that someone had referred to her choice in nail polish as being “ugly.”

The negative comment was posted on an account which showcases vintage fashion and showed Julia posing on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this week. The A-List actress was sporting a stunning long black dress in the photo, while she matched her elegant gown to her nails by wearing dark polish.

The account then compared her look to a vintage ensemble worn by Joan Crawford and asked followers to decide who they think wore the outfit better.

That’s when one Instagram user called out Roberts, claiming that they weren’t a fan of her look and thought that her dark choice was “ugly.”

“Joan Crawford looks way better in my opinion more classic and refined and Julia is wearing ugly black nail polish!” they wrote in the comments section, only to have Julia herself clap back with an epic response after spotting the less than complimentary remark on the social media site.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

“It is in fact a navy polish with garnets crystals as a grounding accent,” Roberts responded. “In case you would like to edit your comment from ‘ugly black nail polish’ to ugly navy polish with Garnet crystals. Just sayin’.”

Julia’s pretty epic clapback was all the more impressive seeing as the actress only recently joined Instagram, sharing her first photo with the world on June 26.

The picture showed her sitting on the grass by a tree as she wore a sweater with the word “love” written on it.

She then captioned the photo by simply writing, “Hello” with a sunshine emoji.

Since her very first post over the summer, the star has amassed more than 1.6 million followers on the site, posting several photos of everything from her day-to-day life to red carpet appearances.

Julia recently opened up about her decision to join Instagram in an interview with Canada’s CTV News, admitting that she finds it “very stressful” knowing what to post, and what not post, to her account.

“I just thought, ‘What am I supposed to do? I don’t even know what to do. I’m terrible at taking pictures of myself, I feel like a jacka**… I just felt so silly,” Roberts said of her first photo uploaded to her account.

Adding that it’s helped her on the social media site to find her “sense of humour” when it comes to sharing her life, Roberts then continued by adding that the benefit she’s gotten from joining the site is that she’s now gained “the tiniest little insight into what it must be like to be a teenager in this day and age.”