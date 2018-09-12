‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Jordan Kimball Had Wedding Date, Venue Picked Ahead Of Jenna Cooper Cheating Bombshell

The brokenhearted ABC star had planned to marry his fiancée on her birthday next June.

Bachelor in Paradise ended with two engagements, but only one couple may make it down the aisle. On the heels of the bombshell allegations that Paradise star Jenna Cooper has been faking her love for fiancé Jordan Kimball, fans of the franchise can probably skip the June 9 date for a TV wedding.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Jenna and Jordan’s Bachelor in Paradise proposal has been rocked by allegations that she has been in an intimate relationship with another man all along and has been “faking” her engagement to Jordan help her “business.” Both Jenna and Jordan have issued statements on the allegations, which were first reported by spoiler king Reality Steve, and it’s clear the Wilhelmina model was blindsided by the news that his fiancée is an alleged fraud.

According to People, just one day before incriminating text messages allegedly written by Jenna were posted on Reality Steve’s website, Jordan Kimball was in full-on wedding planning mode. The wedding date was set, the venue was chosen, and Jordan was in the middle of looking into catering options.

On the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show, which was taped Aug. 28, Jordan and Jenna even pitched a TV wedding to host Chris Harrison, asking him to officiate their Paradise nuptials on June 9. Jordan later told the Hollywood Reporter about the couple’s wedding plans.

“We have a date for the wedding, we have to start planning that. We want to bring our families closer together and we have to figure out a living space. We met on June 9 and it’s her birthday. The network brought us together, so why not bring us even closer together?”

In an interview with Glamour, the then-happy couple confirmed they wanted to get married on TV. While Jenna said it made sense to tie the knot “in the environment where we fell in love,” Jordan added that he felt the couple owed it to Bachelor in Paradise producers to capture the ultimate chapter of their love story.

“We owe it to them. They brought us together. To have everyone back is like another reunion, and they got to witness us fall in love. It’s such a beautiful place to bring all of our family there. I can’t think of a more fun environment.”

Jordan also revealed that he would probably be the one to relocate, telling E! News he was ready to leave his home state so he could be with Jenna.

“I think I’m going to be the one to leave Florida,” Jordan said. “I think I could use a new chapter in my life, so, we’re literally in talks about that right now.”

It is unlikely that Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper will survive this storm. In a statement to People, Jordan sadly said he knows in his heart that the incriminating texts were written by Jenna and revealed she is “saying she didn’t do it, but hinting towards the fact that there’s a possibility that it happened.”

“In all reality, I don’t expect her to own it,” Jordan added.

You can see Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper showing off her engagement ring in the video below.