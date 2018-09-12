Ashley Graham Hits Back After Being Called ‘Brave’ For Sharing Un-Retouched Bikini Photos

The plus-size model often shares bikini and underwear photos proudly showing off her cellulite.

Plus-size model Ashley Graham is hitting back after being referred to as “brave” for posing in a bikini and shared the un-photoshopped images on social media. The star, who’s graced the covers of some of the world’s biggest fashion magazines including Vogue and ELLE as well as the prestigious Sport’s Illustrated, spoke out about being called “brave” for showing off her body and her cellulite in a new interview with Fashion Week Daily, describing the term as being “exhausting” for her.

Ashley responded to the word during a recent interview with the fashion publication, where she recalled an interview where a reporter suggested that she was being courageous for being honest about her body and for showing off her cellulite without retouching or airbrushing.

“It’s exhausting to have to always talk about how ‘brave’ you are for getting into a bikini because your cellulite is hanging out,” Graham, who’s proved on numerous occasions in the past that she’s certainly not afraid to show off her body, recently told the outlet.

“The worst question I get asked all the time is, ‘How did you find the confidence to get into that bikini and get photographed and not get your cellulite retouched?'” Ashley then added, clapping back at those who suggested she was “brave” by responding, “I got over it.”

Ashley, who regularly poses in a bikini on social media and in photoshoots, also told the outlet that giving others inspiration and encouraging them to be confident with their bodies is one of the biggest reasons why she continues to flaunt her curves in skimpy bikinis and swimsuits without relying on retouching to smooth out her body.

“We all have our insecurities, but you learn to grow and love yourself,” Graham said, adding that what drives her is “all the women whose lives are being changed by seeing that photo and by seeing me just being confident and posing.”

“That’s why I do this,” Graham then said.

The model’s latest clap back comes shortly after she hit back on social media after seeing an Instagram account which compared “fat” models to “real” models who fit into the more traditional stereotype of what a model should look like.

Admitting that she was being “a little petty” by responding, Teen Vogue reported that Ashley hit back, “I will let you know nothing defines what a ‘real’ model or a ‘fat’ model or ‘fake’ model is.”

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Graham certainly hasn’t let the negative comments stop her from showing off her stunning body across social media in skimpy swimwear and underwear.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Ashley recently posed topless in a picture she uploaded to her official Instagram account for her 7.4 million followers while backstage at what appeared to be a photoshoot in Milan, Italy.

Shortly after that, Inquisitr shared that Graham was proudly revealing her curves once again in a white bikini.