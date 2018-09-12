Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Snap Of Baby Stormi And Cousin Chicago Having A ‘Slumber Party’

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to grace us all with a rare dose of cuteness. Late Tuesday, Jenner shared a picture featuring her daughter Stormi snuggled up with her cousin Chicago, Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter. The 7-month-old cousins, who are only two weeks apart, are wearing matching pink pajamas while lying on the bed and being as cute as can be.

Some baby-related products are scattered around them on the bed, including what appears to be some lotion and a toy and a regular hair brush, showing that the mommy life is too real, even for celebrities.

“Slumber party,” Jenner wrote in the photo’s caption, which she paired with a pink bow emoji.

Fans, friends and family were all equally delighted by the cuteness overload, including proud auntie Khloe Kardashian.

“Honestly I just can nottttttttt,” she wrote in the comment section along with two heart-eyed emoji.

As adorable as the snap is, Jenner has some greedy fans who want more: They want a photo of all three baby Kardashian-Jenner babies.

“I wanna see all 3!!” one fan wrote, while another added, “Should do one of Chicago with true and stormi,” referring to Khloe’s daughter True, who is 5 months old today.

Jenner ensures that Stormi spends as much time with her cousins as possible, she said in a recent interview, People reported.

“It’s crazy how fast they grow, because Chi is just, like, two weeks older, but you can tell she’s a little bit more advanced. And then, right when Stormi hits two weeks, she’s doing the same things Chi was doing, and they’re like… it’s just crazy to see them grow up together,” she said.

Ever since giving birth to her daughter with rapper Travis Scott in early February, Jenner has shown that she is confident in her own skin, despite the ways pregnancy and motherhood has changed her body. In a recent interview for the cover shoot on Glamour U.K., the 21-year-old mother opened up about her post-pregnancy body and insecurities.

“Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age,” she is quoted as saying by People.“But I really don’t care.”

She has addressed the ways in which the pregnancy changed the way she looks and feels in the past.

“My boobs are … three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger,” she said according to the publication.