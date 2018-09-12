‘Bachelor In Paradise’s’ Krystal Nielson Poses In Small Bikini In Latest Instagram Video

Krystal Nielson uploaded her weekly "progress video" to show off the results of her workout routine.

Krystal Nielson looked great in her latest Instagram video, during which she posed in several different ways in a bikini to show off her progress from her workout routine. She started off tugging at her top, as she then turned to the side and then to the back. She wore her hair in a side part, and had no makeup on. It’s part of her weekly series of “progress videos” which she uses to touch base with her fans and to promote her fitness book, Total Body Guide.

Krystal has a lot to look forward to in the near future as she and Chris Randone kick off their engagement. There’s already talks of a beach wedding, while the two are planning on moving in with each other as soon as possible, according to ET Online. This is what Krystal had to say about the long-distance dating.

“We’re so compatible with our lives. Our lifestyles, eating habits, our work, they intertwine, and when we’re together, we’re just so much stronger… We just don’t want the distance anymore. We gotta take it away.

It’s no wonder that the distance is getting to them, since they appear to be so in love. While Krystal has been in San Diego, California, Chris has been living in Orlando, Florida. So they’ve literally been on opposite sides of the country.

Chris has had only the sweetest things to say about his fiance, including the following.

“She has an incredible soul, and I can honestly say I fell in love with the woman who she is on the inside, and that is something that I never want to leave my side.”

The pair seem to have a very deep connection, which Krystal implied when talking about how Chris has impacted her as a person.

“Getting to know Chris has allowed me to kind of heal within myself, and accept things within my past that I think I really was ashamed of.”

The two offer a happy ending for the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise, as trouble seems to be looming for the other engaged couple, Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper. Unfortunately for them, a report by Reality Steve has rocked the boat, as allegations surfaced that Jenna was faking her love for Jordan. Even worse, Jenna reportedly had a lover already, and wasn’t actually planning on going through with the wedding, detailed the Inquisitr. The drama is just now unfolding, so the impact of the claims remains to be seen.