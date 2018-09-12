Watch Apple iPhone XS Launch September 12 Event Live Stream: Start Time, Twitter, Watch Online

There are several ways to watch the live stream including Twitter, Apple Events, and other options.

Wednesday is the big day for Apple enthusiasts, as the company’s highly-anticipated product launch event takes place on September 12 at Steve Jobs theater in Cupertino, California.

Apple has sent analysts and consumers into a frenzy over its upcoming event. As previously reported in Inquisitr, rumors have been circulating online for months about Apple’s new products. Two weeks ago, Apple sent out mysterious invitations to the media about the September 12 launch event. Analysts have speculated about all aspects of the event, from hidden meanings in the invitation’s design, to the specs of the soon-to-be-released gadgets which include three new iPhones and the new Apple Watch Series 4.

A series of leaked photos, originating within Apple itself due to an accidental post on a public server, revealed images of two of the new phones, and of the Apple Watch Series 4. The new phones are rumored to be the iPhone XS, and the iPhone XS Max.

Inquisitr also reported that a recent series of leaked photos posted by Ben Gaskin revealed details about the third iPhone, rumored to be the more affordably priced iPhone XC.

The event is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time/1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in the U.S. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. British Standard Time for viewers in the U.K. There are several ways to watch the event online.

Your rumor/prediction cheat sheet for tomorrow’s Apple Event ???? https://t.co/kgsdbjytxA — CNET (@CNET) September 11, 2018

The Verge reports that Apple has live streamed its product announcement events in the past, but Apple has tried to keep the events limited to its platform. For the first time ever, viewers can watch the Apple event on Twitter.

To watch the event on Twitter, locate the promoted ad below on the social media platform, or visit the direct link to like the ad and receive updates about the event.

Join us September 12 at 10 a.m. PDT to watch the #AppleEvent live on Twitter. Tap ❤️ below and we’ll send you updates on event day. pic.twitter.com/i9mGHTKhvu — Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2018

Apple will also live stream the event on its platform. Visit the Apple Events page to watch the live stream. The Verge reports that unlike earlier events, viewers can also watch the live stream using Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Firefox browsers.

To live stream the event on Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, or Mac, visit the Apple Events page using the Safari browser.

To live stream the event on Apple TV, download the Apple Events app.

CNET will also host a live stream of the event on their blog, as well as pre-show events starting at 9:00 am Pacific Daylight Time/12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.