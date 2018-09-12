Viking Ship, Draken Harald Harfagre, Delayed From Norfolk Arrival Thanks To Hurricane Florence

The Draken Harald Harfagre will remain in Baltimore until Hurricane Florence passes.

The Norwegian Viking ship, Draken Harald Harfagre will be delayed in its arrival at its scheduled stop in Norfolk thanks to Hurricane Florence.

Billed as the largest Viking ship in the world, the Draken Harald Harfagre has been traveling around ports on the east coast of the U.S. in its American expedition. It was scheduled for a stopover at Nauticus from September 13 – 16, according to 13 News Now. However, since Hurricane Florence is on its way, the ship will now remain at Baltimore until weather conditions improve.

The captain and crew of the Draken Harald Harfagre are currently assessing the situation and trying to evaluate the best way forward once the threat of Hurricane Florence passes in relation to Norfolk and the remaining stopovers on the tour.

Expedition America: East Coast Tour 2018 launched earlier in the year, setting out from Mystic Seaport, CT, on July 9. According to the Draken Harald Harfagre’s website, “during the tour Draken will visit 14 harbors across the East Coast of the U.S. spanning from Maine to South Carolina.” Norfolk was to be stopover number 11 on the tour.

The website also offers the following information on the tour.

“Each Draken stopover offers a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for visitors to relive history in a way never before experienced. “We offer guests the opportunity to not only marvel at this stunning Viking ship – but also to interact with the crew while they share their personal experiences of the thrill, fear and exhilaration felt from having relived one of the world’s most mythological sea voyages – the first transatlantic crossing and the Viking discovery of the New World, more than a thousand years ago. “By sharing this magnificent story, the Draken will inspire, educate and entertain local communities, offering an enriching experience, appealing to families and modern-day explorers alike.”

The Draken Harald Harfagre made the transatlantic crossing in 2016 and the crew share this experience with those on board during the Expedition America tour. During that crossing, the Viking ship encountered a storm on the North Sea and footage of that event can be seen in the video below.

While there is no archaeological evidence to prove that the Vikings landed on American soil, there is some written evidence that suggests the Vikings did make it as far as the U.S. during the famed Viking Age.

Tickets for the Expedition America tour can still be purchased for those who want to participate in the remaining stopovers once the threat of Hurricane Florence passes. Details on pricing and availability can be found here.