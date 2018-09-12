‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Announces He’s Leaving For A Month

Veteran soap star makes stunning announcement.

The hits keep on coming today for The Young and the Restless. First, soap vet Doug Davidson informally announced he’d been fired from the CBS Daytime show, and now another veteran actor, Eric Braeden (Victor Newman), announced he’s taking a month off the show.

According to a TV Insider report, Breaden is spending the whole month of September in Germany. He’s portrayed Victor since the character arrived in Genoa City in 1980. Despite the news of so many Y&R actors leaving lately, Braeden isn’t part of the mass exodus.

Braeden explained that he’s going to a reunion in Germany. He said, “It is the 60th anniversary of [my] winning the German Youth Championship. I was javelin, discus, and shot put champion. I’m seeing some of my fellow athletes for the first time in 60 years!”

As for how the Victor will exit the canvas for so long, Breaden revealed he doesn’t know what will happen on the show. He said, “We take very few vacations in daytime because the show is on every week. Going for two weeks is just not worth it [when you add in] travel time and jet lag. It’s just not worth it. I’m going to visit relatives and friends while I’m there.”

The soap vet also expressed his sadness at Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott) leaving the show. He said that Eileen is an exciting and real actress, and he regrets that Ashley and Victor didn’t have more scenes together over the last several years on Y&R.

You all are so wonderful. I so appreciate your support and kindness and love. Thanks for a fabulous career. — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) September 11, 2018

The news of Braeden’s extended break from his character of Victor Newman in Genoa City came shortly after the 40-year veteran of the show, Doug Davidson, who portrays Paul Williams, announced on Twitter that he appears to have been fired, according to an Inquisitr report. While no official announcement came from CBS or Sony, it seems as if Doug will not move forward with the show’s new direction, and he admitted that he’s heartbroken after so many years of service.

Of course, fans expressed their disbelief, outrage, and support for the actor who’s been such a significant part of the canvas for so long, and Doug thanked them for their words. This past year so many people have exited Y&R including Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Greg Rikaart (Kevin), and Mishael Morgan (Hilary). Plus, Lily Ashby actress Christel Khalil recently announced her surprising move to recurring status, and the storyline already put her in prison for a year, which gives Khalil the time to explore new things.