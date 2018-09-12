Steam Approves Its First Uncensored Adult Game

'Negligee: Love Stories' hits Steam's platform after new filters are set up and adult content is allowed

Now that Steam has added filters to its platform, it is now allowing “steamier” (excuse the pun) content. As a result, its very first uncensored adult game, titled Negligee: Love Stories, is available for purchase.

According to PC Gamer, Steam announced that it was “no longer going to police what could and couldn’t appear on Steam.” Now, instead of removing games that they deemed to contain adult content or be pornographic in nature, they were only going to remove titles that were illegal or “straight-up trolling.”

The original announcement in regard to Steam’s content was made by Valve’s Erik Johnson via an official blog post on Steam. In the blog post, Johnson talks about how discussions by users in regard to content led to Steam reevaluating their stance on what they deemed allowable on the site.

“The challenge is that this problem is not simply about whether or not the Steam Store should contain games with adult or violent content. Instead, it’s about whether the Store contains games within an entire range of controversial topics – politics, sexuality, racism, gender, violence, identity, and so on. In addition, there are controversial topics that are particular to games – like what even constitutes a “game”, or what level of quality is appropriate before something can be released.”

Because of this discussion, Steam finally allowed adult content games to be allowed on their site.

And, as a result of this announcement, users wondered when adult games would hit the site. In addition, Steam recently added new filters that allowed users to select “Nudity or Sexual Content” and “Adult Only Sexual Content.”

Dharker Studio

So, now that the conversation has been had and new filters have been added to the Steam site, the arrival of their very first adult content game has been announced. Titled Negligee: Love Stories, the game is “a series of four stories following the characters Karen, Charlotte, Sophie and Jasmin in their early lives as they have to choose what they really love and what path their lives will take,” according to its synopsis on Steam.

“I am happy to confirm Negligee: Love Stories has completed the steam review process and will be our first every 100 percent uncensored game on steam, no patch needed,” writes the developer, according to PC Gamer.

As PC Gamer points out, while adult content specific games are now being allowed on Steam, many of the games already on the platform (such as Mass Effect 2 and The Witcher 3) already contain sexual content. However, the difference lies in the fact that these games were not considered pornographic in content and it was likely that only the most prudish of players would consider them to be so.