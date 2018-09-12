Meghan Markle Uses This Trick To Make Sure She Doesn’t Upstage Prince Harry

Meghan wants to make sure that Prince Harry is the man of the hour, so she uses this trick.

Meghan Markle is the talk of the town wherever she goes, but she’s also very careful not to steal the spotlight from her husband Prince Harry. According to a body language expert, Judi James, Meghan has employed a “theatrical” trick to ensure that she never upstages him. It’s actually fairly subtle that most people may not have given it a second thought, but it’s all in the way she puts the palm of her hand on the prince’s back when they arrive at a venue for an event.

Meghan was seen doing just that during the WellChild Awards as well as at the 100 Days of Peace gala. This is what James said about it, according to Cosmopolitan.

“It’s quite a theatrical-based technique… [Meghan]’s well aware that Harry is the star and popular among royal fans so, as a former actress, she’s very cleverly trying not to up-stage him.”

This is a pretty interesting insight, considering that Meghan, of course, has tons of experience in theater and TV from appearing on Suits. The body language expert elaborated further.

“By pushing him forward ever so slightly, she boosts the prince’s ego and profile, making him feel more of an alpha male in the situation.”

But with that aside, it appears that Meghan is exerting her own form of control through her actions.

It turns out that the palm on Harry’s back isn’t just about pushing him into the spotlight, but is also a sort of “backseat driving.”

“Meghan’s penchant for backseat driving is seen in her constant touching of Harry’s back with the palm of her hand… It’s quite a controlling quasi-maternal support gesture, pushing him along, but it’s also flirtatious.”

This is all a good call for Meghan, at least according to the expert. It’s no secret that the media buzzes when the duchess is involved, so much so that Prince Harry reportedly believed there was “too much hysteria” surrounding his new wife. It’s not too surprising to hear this, considering that Meghan is certainly shining in the spotlight. However, the dark side to it is that Harry believes the press was to blame for his mother Princess Diana’s death, so it’s important to him to protect Meghan, according to Town and Country Magazine.

Luckily, Meghan already has experience dealing with the press because she was a known actress prior to joining the royal family. And so far, it appears that she’s doing a great job at her new position as duchess.