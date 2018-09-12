NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Package Centered On Brandon Ingram, Per ‘LA Sports Hub’

Will Anthony Davis demand a trade to the Lakers?

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis has been frequently mentioned in various NBA trade rumors in the past months. Davis’ recent action heated up the speculations that he could be involved in a blockbuster deal before the February NBA trade deadline. According to ESPN, the All-Star power forward decided to part ways with his longtime agent Thad Foucher.

As the report noted, Anthony Davis will be needing to file paperwork with the players’ union and wait for 15 days before he officially changes his agent. So far, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports emerged as the leading contender to become Davis’ next representative. It’s worth noting that Paul also represents the best basketball player on the planet, LeBron James, who is now playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the Lakers in desperate need of another superstar who can play alongside James, fans can’t help themselves but speculate that Anthony Davis might soon join the Purple and Gold. According to Jason Reed of Fansided‘s L.A. Sports Hub, signing with LeBron’s agent gives a “sense of reality” to AD-to-Lakers trade.

In the proposed midseason trade deal, the Lakers will be sending Brandon Ingram, Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and a 2020 unprotected first-round pick to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis. Since KCP just signed a new contract in the recent free agency, the Lakers will be needing to wait until December 15 to include him in any trade deal.

“Anyone expecting the Los Angeles Lakers to get Anthony Davis for a discounted rate is going to be shocked. Davis, who is arguably the third or fourth most-talented player in the league, is going to warrant a big return from the Los Angeles Lakers. This is going to be focused around Brandon Ingram, who by midseason, may already be in all-star form with a ceiling that could be one of the highest in the league. Joining Ingram is rookies Moritz Wagner and Isaac Bonga. These two make this deal happen financially as well as give the Pelicans more youth to hang onto.”

Anthony Davis reportedly cut ties with his agent and is leaning toward signing with Klutch Sports Group, which represents LeBron James, Ben Simmons and John Wall https://t.co/vCYuCMbIEv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 8, 2018

Once Anthony Davis demands a trade, the Pelicans have no choice but to let him go. Parting ways with Davis will force the Pelicans to go on a different route. The trade assets they could potentially acquire from the Lakers will greatly help them speed up the rebuilding process. Brandon Ingram has shown superstar potentials in his sophomore year, and he could be the perfect replacement for Davis as the new face of the franchise.

Meanwhile, successfully acquiring Anthony Davis will increase the Lakers’ chance of challenging the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, for Western Conference supremacy in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season. When healthy, the tandem of James and Davis will be unstoppable on the offensive end of the floor. Davis will not only give the Lakers another superstar to pair with James, but he will also address their weakness at the center position.

So far, there is no strong indication that the Lakers and the Pelicans will engage in a blockbuster deal involving Anthony Davis. Expect more rumors to circulate before the February NBA trade deadline.