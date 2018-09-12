‘Game Of Thrones’: Kit Harington Warns Viewers That ‘Not Everyone’s Going To Be Happy’ With Season 8

In a series that has killed off main characters, this statement likely comes as no surprise to fans.

When it comes to a show as epic as HBO’s Game of Thrones, with its twists and turns and multiple deaths, it is anyone’s guess how the final season will play out. However, one of the show’s actors warns viewers that “not everyone’s going to be happy” with how the series pans out.

And, with Season 8 still so far away, fans of the hit series are already looking for anything they can find about how the final season of Game of Thrones will end. Now, one of the show’s main actors, Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, has stepped forward to talk about Season 8, according to Fansided‘s Winter is Coming site.

Currently, Kit is at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival to talk about his new movie, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan. However, for Game of Thrones fans, all they want to know about is how the series will wind up when it returns in 2019.

When MTV News interviewed Kit Harington, they asked him about how Season 8 will conclude. Harington revealed that a show such as Game of Thrones will never be able to please everyone when it comes to a conclusion.

“I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end,” he said. “I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone.”

Of course, for fans who have seen the deaths of so many much-loved characters, this is likely no surprise. After all, part of the appeal of Game of Thrones is the fact that it doesn’t pander to public demand and will kill off characters as they see fit. In addition, many storylines have been deemed sensitive or controversial in nature, yet HBO still forged forward with them.

However, just how Season 8 will conclude is anyone’s guess at the moment and fans still have a while to wait until Game of Thrones returns with its final season next year.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019.