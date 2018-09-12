‘The Hills’ Reboot: Whitney Port Talks About Returning To The Show As A Mother

The fashion designer has a 1-year-old son with her husband, Tim Rosenman

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, a few of the cast members from MTV reality show The Hills reunited on the red carpet and revealed what many Hills fans had been hoping for, for along time: the series was getting a reboot along with a brand new name, The Hills: New Beginnings.

The Hills ran for six seasons before coming to an end in 2010, and although it’s been eight years, many devoted fans had always held hope that MTV would bring the beloved, drama-filled series back, and as many are now aware, their wish was granted.

One of the original cast members signing on for New Beginnings is Whitney Port, and while she may still look the same, Port, 33, is now a married woman with an adorable 1-year-old son, Sonny Sanford.

“Being a mom is a huge part of my identity now, so it would feel weird if he was never on it and I just talked about him. So I feel like Sonny will be on it a bit here and there,” Port recently told People.

During her time on The Hills, Port wasn’t much of a party girl and was mostly seen when working with fellow fashion designer Lauren “LC” Conrad. It wasn’t until the mother of one landed her own MTV reality-show, The City, that viewers really saw Port blossom.

While little Sonny will be making his TV debut, the jury is still out on Port’s husband, Tim Rosenman.

“He doesn’t really want to do it; he’s in TV, he works behind the camera, so it’s not really natural for him to be on it,” Port said. “But also, he is my husband and the show is based on our real lives, so it would be weird if it were just me and nobody else. I think he’ll pop up here and there,” she added.

Port and Rosenman first started dating back in 2012 and got engaged in 2013. The couple officially became husband and wife in 2015 and welcomed Sonny into their lives in July 2017.

At 13 months old, Port’s son is already trying to gain his independence, his own mother says.

“He’s standing up and couch surfing, crawling so fast all over the place. He doesn’t want to be fed at all anymore — he wants to do everything on his own,” she gushed.

Although Port is excited to spread the joy that being a mother has brought to her life, she also wants to be honest about the fact that being a new mother has had and will continue to have its less-than-perfect moments.

“I just said to Timmy the other day, ‘I think we need to turn a new leaf on the series and yes, still discuss the hard things that are happening because they will happen, but we need to start talking about the positive, great things that are starting to happen as well,” she noted.

The fashion designer also wants to relay the message that even though the first year of being a mother was “really hard,” it does get easier and it does get better.

Port won’t be the only mother returning for the show. Heidi Pratt will also be making a comeback, and as many know, she and her husband, Spencer, are the proud parents to their 11-month-old baby boy, Gunner Stone.

Audrina Patridge is also slated to be returning for the reboot, but it’s not known if her 2-year-old daughter, Kirra Max, will make her debut as well.

Unfortunately, it was announced that Conrad, who is also a mother, had decided not to rejoin her former castmates, as she is busy with her career and has no desire to return to reality TV.

Another fan favorite not returning is Kristin Cavallari, who is a mother of three, due to her current contract and reality show on the E! Network Very Cavallari.

The Hills: New Beginnings is expected to premiere on MTV in 2019.