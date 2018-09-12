‘Halloween’ Producer Jason Blum Wants To Reboot ‘Scream’ And ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

It looks like the horror genre may be having new life breathed into it.

Next month, a sequel to the original Halloween from 1978 will hit theaters and look to give the horror genre a bit of a jump start. Blumhouse Productions is bringing forth the film and producer Jason Blum is thrilled with the possibilities that lie ahead afterward. That being said, it looks like he is already anticipating what may be to come and has said he would be interested in remaking Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the new Halloween will jump into the franchise right after the original film, but 40 years later. It will almost completely ignore even other sequels and deliver a continued battle between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode.

Blumhouse is already very confident in the movie doing well as it has received early rave reviews, and that ends up getting the old mind moving.

While making the press rounds for Halloween, Jason Blum spoke with Forbes and discussed the idea of revisiting a number of horror franchises. He is not opposed to remaking films, but also discussed the idea of giving them a reboot to keep the premise intact while throwing in a new feel and twist.

Last month, there was a tweet from a fan asking Jason Blum if there were good chances of Blumhouse Productions getting the rights to other big horror franchises. That’s when the fun really started.

Columbia Pictures

Blum said that “the chances are excellent” and there were a few films such as Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street specifically name-dropped. This time around, he was asked about possibly rebooting Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Blum was very excited about the idea.

Still, there are some obstacles in the way that would need to first be overcome.

“I would like to do both of them, but it’s a rights situation with all those movies. It’s very tangled and very complicated. It’s one thing to say you want to do them and it’s a whole other thing to get to actually do it.”

The success, or lack thereof, of Halloween is going to say a lot about what the future may hold for the horror genre. If Jason Blum and Blumhouse Productions have a winner on their hands with the return of Michael Myers, there could be many other horror franchises reborn. Right now, no one really knows what will happen, but those who were teens or 20-somethings in the ’90s would love to see Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer brought back to life.