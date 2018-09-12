‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: John Feels Betrayed By Belle, Brady Faces Off With Will & Sonny

Days of Our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that fans can expect to see four major confrontations in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and his daughter, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison), butt heads about Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) medical care.

Earlier this week, Belle revealed that she found legal documents revealing that her mother did not want to be kept alive by machines, which is the current situation involving Marlena’s medical condition. Belle was shocked to find the documents, and immediately told her brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), about the situation. Belle claimed that she was legally obligated to give the papers to the hospital, which would end Marlena’s life support, likely killing her.

However, first she needed to tell her father about the situation. John was stunned to see the documents, and later told his daughter that he had never been more disappointed in her for wanting to hand over the documents and end Marlena’s life.

On Wednesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives, John will feel completely betrayed by his daughter, and the pair will have a huge disagreement about what to do going forward. John can’t stand the thought of losing the love of his life, and Belle will be torn between her emotions and her ethics.

In the latest #DAYS, John finds Marlena in crisis as Valerie tries to save her life.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/XmW9kBK4Vo — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also watch as Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) runs into Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) having a moment. Brady knows that Will has gotten his memory back and plans to dump his brother, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), to rekindle his romance with Sonny, and he’s not happy about it.

Brady will seemingly have a major confrontation with Will and Sonny, as he is angry over how Will plans to treat his brother, especially now that Paul has been injured and found out that he may never walk again.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will put Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) on notice. Jen will tell her longtime rival that she is the woman for Eric, and that she doesn’t need to hear any more snarky remarks about how she should tell him the truth about why Nicole Walker (Ariane Zucker) really left Salem.

Elsewhere in Salem, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will share the news about his alleged baby girl with Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) with his girlfriend, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). While Lucas isn’t fully convinced the child belongs to him, he’ll be open and honest about the situation with Chloe.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.