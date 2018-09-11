‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4: New Details Emerge About The Filthy Woman

Fans can look forward to learning the Filthy Woman's real name in the next episode of 'Fear.'

Fear the Walking Dead has a new antagonist in the back half of Season 4. However, fans don’t even know her name yet. Instead, she is being referred to as the “Filthy Woman” by AMC up to this point. But, that is about to change according to Fear‘s showrunners, Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss.

The Filthy Woman, played by Tonya Pinkins, has crept into the world of Fear the Walking Dead, poisoning the water along the way and killing those she considers “weak.” As each episode has progressed since the Season 4 return of Fear, viewers have learned a little more about this new antagonist, mostly thanks to her interactions with the main characters. However, there are still many details about the Filthy Woman that is unknown. While viewers know she has an aversion to the care boxes being left alongside the highway for those in need, there is no indication yet as to why she feels this way.

However, Fear‘s showrunners recently told Entertainment Weekly that this is all about to change.

According to Andrew Chambliss, the Filthy Woman has a very legitimate reasoning behind believing that helping people makes them weak. While Chambliss wouldn’t elaborate on this reasoning, he did say that fans might learn as early as the next episode about it.

Ryan Green / AMC

“I’m not going to answer that first question because we will be getting answers and we may even be getting them as soon as next week,” Chambliss explained to EW.

“But there is, in fact, a very good reason for the philosophy that Filthy Woman espouses and why she is so dead set against stopping this group of people who have picked up Polar Bear’s mantel and kind of continuing to do what he set out to do.”

In addition to potentially finding out more about the Filthy Woman in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead, Ian Goldberg revealed that viewers can certainly expect to find out this character’s real name.

“Well, we saw a lot more about the Filthy Woman this week and we’re going to learn even more in next week’s episode, including her name and a bit more of why she is the way she is,” Goldberg said.

Chambliss also teased that Episode 14 will present one of his favorite “needle drop montage sequences” as viewers learn more about the Filthy Woman.

However, until Episode 14 drops on Sunday night, fans will just have to speculate further on what that actually means.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 14 (titled “MM 54”) of Season 4 on September 16.