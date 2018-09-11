‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Spoilers: Character Photos & Details Revealed

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is set to premiere on Wednesday, and FX has officially debuted the cast’s character portraits, as well as a few details about the upcoming Season 8.

According to a Sept. 11 report by E! News, American Horror Story fans can expect to see Sarah Paulson playing three roles this year. In the past she’s often done double duty. However, this will mark the first time she has played three separate roles, as well as taking on the role of director.

Paulson will reprise her Season 3 Coven character, Cordelia Goode, as well as her Murder House alter-ego, Billie Dean Howard. She’ll also be stepping into a new, dark role for Apocalypse by playing a character named Ms. Wilhemina Venable.

American Horror Story will also add some newcomers to the mix this year. Actor Kyle Allen will be portraying a character named Timothy Campbell, while Ashley Santos will play a character named Emily.

Leslie Grossman, who wowed fans during Season 7’s Cult, will step into the role of Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, and Adina Porter has been added back to the cast as Dinah Stevens. Billie Lourd, who also made a splash on the show last season will play a character named Mallory, and seems to be a maid or servant of sorts judging from her character photo.

???? ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ drops new pics ahead of Sept. 12 premiere (via @AHSFX) pic.twitter.com/LoYP5yQJs2 — FANDOM (@getFANDOM) September 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Kathy Bates is said to be playing the role of Ms. Miriam Mead, a character shown in her portrait with dark hair, dramatic eyebrows and dark makeup.

Cody Fern will join the American Horror Story cast as Michael Langdon, the son that Tate Langdon and Vivien Harmon conceived during Murder House. Fern impressed viewers during American Crime Story: Versace, and will now tackle the role of the Antichrist in Apocalypse.

Meanwhile, fan favorite actor, Evan Peters, will be playing duel roles as well. Peters will reprise his first ever American Horror Story character, Tate Langdon, from Season 1, as well as a brand new character named Mr. Gallant, who is seen looking sharp in his portrait wearing an all-purple suit and bleached blonde hair.

Other notable American Horror Story cast members include Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Congroy, Gabourey Sidibe, Stevie Nicks, Joan Collins, and the return of Jessica Lange, who has not been seen on the horror anthology series since Season 4’s Freak Show. Lange will likely reprise her role as Constance Langdon, mother to Tate, and grandmother to Michael.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on FX Wednesday night at 10 p.m.