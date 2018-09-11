Celebrities Commemorate 9/11 On Its 17th Anniversary

Celebrities came together to mourn, honor, and celebrate the lives of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack that rocked the nation just seventeen years ago.

Every year, people share their “Where I Was” stories about where they were, what they were doing, and how they felt and continue to feel about the terror attack on September 11th, 2001 that rocked the nation. People take time to commemorate the lives of those lost and to honor those that helped to navigate the devastating time, and celebrities are no different. Many celebrities make the choice and chose to remember 9/11 as well, in different ways.

Kate Upton marked the occasion by sharing a video to Instagram, thanking military, veteran, and first responder families and those that have served since the attack. The video features highlights from a Wins for Warrior Event meant to honor veterans and their families. The video reached an audience of nearly 44,000 people within an hour of being posted. Her post helps raise awareness and appreciation for the efforts of American military personnel and their families.

Actress Reese Witherspoon took to social media to share a special message as well. She posted a watercolor depiction of the American flag, the anniversary date of 9/11, and the words, “We’ll always remember.”

Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki shared a transcript of the heartrending message that Brian Sweeney, a passenger on the United Airlines flight 175, left for his wife, Julie, after the plane he was on was hijacked by terrorists, expressing his absolute love for her and his wishes that she have a beautiful future, even if he was not a part of it.

Star of reality series Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor, shared an iconic image of several firefighters standing amidst the rubble of the Twin Towers after the attack, dirty and worn, who raised the American flag to show that America’s spirit had not been destroyed and that the American people were strong and would prevail over this tragedy.

Kris Jenner, business woman and manager for her celebrity daughters, shared a simple photo of the Twin towers flanking the Statue of Liberty in sepia tones with the words, “Seventeen Years, Never Forget.”

Real Housewives of Orange County star, Tamra Judge, shared a simple photo of a lawn flag, created by her son, Ryan. The lawn flag depicts the American flag with the words of the Pledge of Allegiance emblazoned on it.

Julianne Hough, an actress and dancer, shared a simple post. A black and white photo of the Twin Towers before they were destroyed in the terrorist attack, she captioned it simply, “Never forget.”