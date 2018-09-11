Pete Davidson’s Father Died In The 9/11 Terrorist Attack. Here’s How He’s Honored Him.

When Pete Davidson was just 7 years old, his father was one of those who tragically lost his life because of the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York City in 2001. Pete Davidson’s Instagram is completely empty right now with his profile picture being a photo of fiance, Ariana Grande.

However, Pete Davidson has used social media in the past to share heartfelt messages about his father’s passing. Due to his social media purge, his tributes are no longer up for fans to see. However, People has past articles detailing these touching messages throughout the years.

In 2016, for the 15-year anniversary of his father’s death and the terror attack on the nation, Davidson posted in honor of his lost loved one. Scott Davidson, Pete Davidson’s father, was a firefighter in New York City before his death. As one of the first responders, he has often been hailed as a hero by those memorializing those who were lost. Pete posted two photos of his father with the first one captioned,

“Can’t believe tomorrow is going to be 15 years. Missing the legend!!! Thank u all for ur kind words and support as always #werememberthem.”

In the second photo, Davidson pours out a beer next to a pair of black boots. According to the caption, one of Scott Davidson’s work friends had gifted the boots to Davdison after his father’s death.

It’s typical for the “SNL” star to mix both humor and nostalgia into his remembrances. He always returns to one thing, it appears, after posting about his father. A thank you to those who have served and to those who have supported him in his grief. Davidson once finished a string of jokes and banter on Twitter by saying this,

“All jokes aside. There’s not a day that goes by where I dont think of u. Ur my hero. Cant wait to see u again someday.”

It seems that Davidson’s fiance has also gotten in on the love. A few weeks after the couple started dating, Ariana Grande was seen with the numbers ‘8418’ tattooed on her finger. Those numbers are significant because they were Scott Davidson’s badge number. It is unclear whether Grande or Davidson will post today about the terror attacks. Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, passed away just days ago and with Davidson’s deletion of social media, it seems unlikely that a comeback would take place today.

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jamie McCarthy / Getty

No matter how Davidson chooses to honor his father’s memory today, one thing is clear. The bond between him and his father was a strong one and there is sure to be a lot of love to be felt today.