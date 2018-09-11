‘Bachelor’ Star Amanda Stanton Arrested In Alleged Domestic Violence Incident Involving Boyfriend Bobby Jacobs

Former 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' star Amanda Stanton got into some trouble in Las Vegas after some drinks and an alleged shove to her boyfriend

Amanda Stanton has been a popular veteran among Bachelor franchise fans despite the fact that she never found lasting love on one of the ABC shows. She showed up twice on Bachelor in Paradise and has stayed close to a number of fellow contestants like Lauren Bushnell, but for the most part, she’s been living a quiet life away from television cameras lately. Unfortunately, news has just emerged revealing that a fun night out with friends has turned into a bit of trouble for Amanda.

As fans will remember, Amanda Stanton failed to snag Ben Higgins’ final rose during his season, but she later got engaged to Josh Murray after a run on Bachelor in Paradise. Unfortunately, that engagement imploded a few months later, and she then returned to BIP to try to find love once more.

That Bachelor in Paradise stint did bring a relationship with Robby Hayes for Amanda, but that ended badly as well. Stanton has since found love away from television cameras, but she’s back in the headlines again now due to an incident with her boyfriend.

TMZ shares that Amanda and her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs were recently at a co-ed bachelorette party with friends at the Encore in Las Vegas and things got a bit loud. Reports detail that security showed up at the room where everybody was partying to tell them to dial it down, and Bobby was talking with them.

As Jacobs was talking with security, Stanton allegedly came over and attempted to intervene and she gave Bobby a hard push. The shove was intense enough that security deemed it necessary to call the police, and Amanda was taken in for a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

According to People, the incident happened around 3:15 a.m. Monday morning. Over the weekend, Amanda did share a couple of posts on Instagram where she was clearly at the Encore celebrating the event with friends, including bestie Lauren. Reports detail that Stanton was released later in the day on Monday.

Hollywood Life notes that Amanda did post a photo on social media Tuesday showing her on the plane returning home with Bobby. Reports detail that Jacobs is standing by Stanton’s side throughout this, and the two are said to have even speculated that someone may have slipped something into one of Amanda’s drinks that subsequently prompted this behavior.

So far, it doesn’t look as if Amanda Stanton has addressed the Las Vegas incident via her social media pages. TMZ said they reached out to both Amanda and her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs, but did not get comments in return. While physical incidents between couples certainly need to be taken seriously, especially when there is alcohol involved, it sounds as if this won’t necessarily amount to much for the Bachelor in Paradise veteran when all is said and done.