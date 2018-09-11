Selena Gomez Steals The Show At Coach Runway In Gold Mini Dress

Selena Gomez and Coach have been working together for quite some time now. So it was no surprise when the 26-year-old took some time out of her busy schedule to attend the Coach runway show in New York City. According to Elle, this was the fourth time the singer was in attendance at the yearly event but it was still a special occasion. Selena was supporting model friend Anna Collins who was making her runway debut for Coach.

This is a full circle moment for Anna as she attended the Coach show in February of 2018 with Selena.

Selena wore a gold mini dress with long black sheer sleeves. The dress is a part of Coach’s pre-fall collection and Selena looked stunning in the color. She wore her hair in a simple sleek ‘do. Selena posted pictures from the event on her Instagram page where she still remains the most followed person on the social media platform with over 142.6 followers.

Her makeup was simple yet elegant. Her lips were painted nude and her eyes were decorated with gold and bronze shades which worked as perfect compliments to the dress itself.

Selena posted a photo set which included one photo of her on the Coach runway and one photo of her backstage with friends. She appears to be having a good time as she sits on the floor and laughs.

Selena captioned the photos simply by tagging Coach. She also included a black heart which went along perfectly with her Coach pre-fall collection look.

Selena has her own collaboration with Coach which features handbags, phone cases, clothing, stickers, and more. The colors of Selena’s collection don’t particularly match the singer’s Coach runway look as the shirts and purses from her collaboration feature a lot of pastel pink with only a few black and gold pieces. The slogan Selena seems to be touting for her collaboration is simple yet powerful, “Not Perfect Always Me”. Selena has opened up about the pressures of social media before and has even truthfully addressed her filtered life on Instagram in a previous caption saying,

“This page is my highlights and a few lowlights. I post what I am willing to share with you guys… Trust me, my life isn’t always this filtered and flowery… We are all on our own journey.”

Being the most followed person in history may be a bit overwhelming. But with her Coach collaboration and producing side-projects, it seems that Selena has managed to find a balance in it all.