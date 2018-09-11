Katy Perry Debuts Neon Green Hair And Dives Into The ‘Brutal’ World Of The Music Industry At L.A. Concert

The popstar proudly told her audience that she doesn't care what anyone says about her because she knows who she is

Katy Perry is showing the world that she is not afraid of being her true self, even if that means not falling within societal norms and expectations. While performing an intimate concert at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday night, Perry killed two birds with one stone by debuting her latest hair color and diving into the “brutal” world that is the music industry with her fans, as reported by People.

The “Wide Awake” singer hit the stage in a ruffled, leopard-print jumpsuit, which she completed with her new neon green, pixie hairdo. During her show, Perry, 33, took a moment to speak openly with her fans.

“If anyone else can tell, the music industry is going through something very strange, and I think young people are really in a struggle with online services and ideas of what they should be and what their life should be about,” she began.

As many of her fans know, Perry is no stranger when it comes to living outside the box and has long been considered a role model to the younger generation for her unwillingness to bow down to people’s perceived notions of who and what she should be, especially within the music industry, which the “Dark Horse” singer referred to as “brutal”, as she proudly proclaimed, “I don’t have any fear anymore.”

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for Citi

“I felt that same way too, and I think a lot of us feel really alone even when we have over 75 million people following us and liking our stuff. This industry [is] kind of brutal. Just stay true to yourself. That’s all I ever did. I didn’t really have very much fear. I don’t have any fear anymore. I really don’t care what the outside world says about me ’cause I know who I am.”

The “Roar” singer recently admitted that following the fallout of her 2017 album, Witness, she became depressed, as the album did not live up to the success her prior albums had achieved. Perry then took the time to better herself spiritually and more importantly, mentally and relayed to her audience that she does believe there is a God.

“I believe in a higher power bigger than myself, and I believe in God. I don’t know if it’s the same God you believe in, but She is incredible,” she said. “People that think you’re happy when you have money have never had money. It’s not about getting things. It’s about connecting with God, it’s about connecting with nature,” she added.

Before she continued on with her performance, the “I Kissed A Girl” singer ended her speech on an inspiring note.

“Every single individual is absolutely enough and worthy and can do whatever they put their mind to,” she concluded.