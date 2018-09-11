WWE Rumors: Ticket Sales Making ‘Evolution’ Look Weaker Than Any Event In A Long Time, Per Wrestling Observer

It's a groundbreaking event for the world of professional wrestling, but will it be a one-off thing?

On October 28, 2018, WWE is going to make history with the first-ever women’s only pay-per-view (PPV) event called Evolution. There will be women at the announce table, women handling interviews, and only women in the ring. Some legends are coming back for a match on the big PPV, but will it be enough to make it a success? As of now, rumor has it that ticket sales aren’t looking too good and it could hurt Evolution from happening again.

As of this writing, there are only three confirmed matches for the big event and they look pretty good.

Finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic

Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus

Lita vs. Mickie James

There will be a number of other matches added to the card before the time comes around for Evolution, but they’re going to have to really build things up. It appears as if ticket sales for the event simply aren’t doing very well, but WWE is still hopeful that fans will come around to make it a complete sell-out.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Cageside Seats, Dave Meltzer states that “It’s not a hot ticket at all. It’s not a flop, but, it’s definitely weaker than probably any WWE pay-per-view in a long time.”

WWE

That’s not to say that Evolution will be a failure as it’s been said that WWE has been hoping to make it an annual event. There is still more than a month until it is set to take place, and with more matches being announced, there will likely be more excitement built up for everything.

Sportskeeda is reporting that Meltzer went on to say that there have been around 7,000 tickets sold for Evolution. Around 2,700 of those tickets were sold to scalpers to help get them spread out more and to other fans in a more accessible fashion.

Meltzer continued and said that he still expects Evolution to have the building full when all is said and done, but it’s slow moving right now.

WWE

WWE can’t help but be disappointed in these ticket sales and the interest in Evolution up to this point. The hope was there that this groundbreaking event and bringing back legends such as Lita and Trish Stratus would help generate excitement, but it just hasn’t done it yet.

No matter what may end up happening at Evolution or with overall ticket sales, no one can deny that it will be a pay-per-view like any other. The female superstars from past and present are going to be on top of their game and delivering the best they have to offer. WWE is certainly going to hope that interest for the event picks up soon, though, as they don’t want it to truly go down as one of the weaker events in history.