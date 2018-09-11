Sofia Richie Looks Stunning As She Attends New York Fashion Week Without Scott Disick

Sofia Richie has been hitting the town without her boyfriend, Scott Disick. The model, 20, was most recently seen in New York for Fashion Week, but Scott was not by her side for the trip.

According to a Sept. 11 report by Entertainment Tonight, Sofia Richie spent Monday and Tuesday in the Big Apple as she attended four different fashion shows as apart of Fashion Week. Richie wore five outfits in the span of her two day trip, and looked stunning in each of them.

Sofia started off her trip by taking in the Carolina Herrera fashion show, where she donned a red pantsuit outfit, wearing a see-through top that showed off her cleavage in the process. She also wore her hair in her go-to style, a slicked back bun at the back of her head.

Later, Sofia Richie was photographed at the Zimmerman show, where she sat in the front row. She showcased her fashion sense at the event by wearing a ruffled top with a plunging neckline paired with snakeskin shorts and a matching bag. Her hair was worn in a top knot, and she donned large, gold hoop earrings.

For her third show of the day, Richie attended the 3.1 Phillip Lim event, and again sat in the front row. She wore a rust-colored short sleeved turtle neck with baggy, red pants, and the same gold earrings. She also had her hair slicked back into her classic bun.

After a full day of fashion, Sofia Richie hit the town for the Wilhelmina party at the Public Hotel. She wore a stunning red Balmain mini dress, and wore her dark locks slicked back into a traditional ponytail, and completed the look with black heels.

On Tuesday, Sofia sat in the front row at the Oscar de la Renta show. She wore a stylish white shorts and jacket outfit, with matching white heels, and her hair worn straight and parted down the middle. She also carried a white bag, disproving the old rule about not wearing white after Labor Day.

At the Oscar de la Renta event, Richie sat next to Nicki Minaj, Amber Heard, Kate Beckinsale, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dianna Agron, and Nicky Hilton.

The trip to New York Fashion Week comes just days after Sofia Richie traveled to Australia to promote a line of footwear that she is affiliated with. During an interview with The Morning Show, Sofia was asked about her boyfriend, Scott Disick.

“Life with Scott looks pretty good, gotta say,” one of the anchors said to Sofia. “Yeah, we’re very happy. Yeah. very happy,” Richie replied.