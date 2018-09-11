Jonathan Scott Has Rejected ‘The Bachelor’ Multiple Times, Says Brother Drew Scott

The ‘Property Brothers’ star would participate on some reality TV programs, but the hit ABC show is not one of them.

There’s no denying that Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott are both handsome and charming gentlemen. Anyone that has seen the twins’ HGTV programs knows that both men will make excellent husbands.

While Drew wedded his longtime partner, Linda Phan, in Italy this past May, Jonathan is currently a single man. He was previously married to airline worker Kelsy Ully, whom he was with for more than seven years, and then dated producer Jacinta Kuznetsov for more than two years before breaking up in April of 2018.

Fans of the 40-year-old television personality would really enjoy watching him fall in love on ABC’s The Bachelor.

“Jonathan has been pitched like, I think, four times now,” Drew told Us Weekly in a new interview. “He don’t need that.”

Drew, who is younger by four minutes, said that his brother is too busy focusing on their joint businesses to look for true love right now.

“Eventually he’ll have time and then I’ll pawn him off for a dating show or something,” he joked.

Meanwhile, Jonathan doesn’t think he’s capable of handling all of the stress that comes along with being the Bachelor.

“That is absolutely not me,” the Canadian told Us Weekly, adding that that’s one TV role that would give him “anxiety.”

He revealed that he was asked as recently as last month to appear on the hit program. If Jonathan had said yes to ABC, he might have been the suitor on The Bachelor‘s upcoming Season 23 instead of Colton Underwood.

The home renovator isn’t opposed to appearing on reality TV though. He was supposed to compete on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars with his twin brother, but had to withdraw due to a heavy workload. However, he did surprise the audience by doing one dance routine, a jive, with Drew during one episode.

“I would love something like Amazing Race,” said Jonathan. “[It] would be fun… but not The Bachelor.”

The newest project from the Scott brothers is actually not for television — it’s a book for children.

Builder Brothers: Big Plans is a picture book for kids between the ages of 4 and 8 that will be released on October 2. The hardcover features cartoon versions of Drew and Jonathan as they “brainstorm, scribble, and tinker until they have the perfect big plan… because they know that little kids can do big things,” according to publisher HarperCollins. The fiction book also comes with instructions for an original do-it-yourself project that parents and children can work on together.