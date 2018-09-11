‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, September 12: Nick Confesses

Nick confesses to Rey, but it isn't what Rey expects to hear.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 12 show a shocking confession, a stunning realization, and a woman at the end of her rope spiraling out of control.

Victor (Eric Braeden) gets a reminder of the past, according to She Knows Soaps. With Lauren’s (Tracey Bregman) help, Jack (Peter Bergman) narrowed down the men in Dina’s (Marla Adams) picture to one man. Now, Abby (Melissa Ordway) is sharing it on GC Buzz in hopes that somebody knows who the man is, and somebody certainly does have a clue who the man in the image is.

Victor (Eric Braeden) knows who the man is because it is his father. When Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) realizes what’s going on, she mentions that it means that Victor and his nemesis Jack Abbott could be half-brothers. Victor acknowledges that, and then tells Nikki that Jack can never know the truth of who the man is and who Victor’s father is.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) feels cornered with Nick (Joshua Morrow) arrested for J.T.’s disappearance. The stress of knowing what she helped to do to cover up J.T.’s murder has weighed on her for months. Victoria barely held things together, and now learning that Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) only goal is to figure out where J.T. disappeared to has her spiraling out of control.

Buckle up and hold on, because things are going to get WILD! You won’t want to miss it this week on #YR. pic.twitter.com/ysehg8pzec — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 9, 2018

While Rey still thinks somebody, Nick possibly, aided and abetted J.T. in his escape, Rey doesn’t know the half of it. In fact, it’s rather strange he arrested Nick because J.T. abused Victoria, so it doesn’t make a lot of sense that he’d help his sister’s abuser leave. Likely Rey is just trying to get Nick to sign a plea deal and give up the person who helped J.T. However, Nick doesn’t know the entire truth of the matter. Victoria, Sharon (Sharon Case), Nikki, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) are the ones who know the truth, and it looks like Victoria, Nikki, or Sharon could crack any moment now.

Speaking of Nick, he shocks Rey by confessing to something, but it’s not precisely what Rey thought he’d hear. Ultimately, Nick reveals to Rey and Nick’s lawyer Brittany Hodges (Lauren Woodland) that he impersonated J.T., but Nick swears he hasn’t seen the man since J.T. left in April. Obviously this unexpected turn of events will have Rey searching for more answers because his only priority is finding out where J.T. disappeared to, so if he ever does get to the bottom of things, finding out Nikki murdered J.T. and the other women helped her cover it up and buried him will come as a major surprise.

Catch Y&R or CBS or POP tomorrow to find out what happens.