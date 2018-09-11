Kim Kardashian Shows Her Love For Cherry Blossoms In New Bikini Photo

Kim Kardashian is continuing to show her love for cherry blossoms with a brand new bikini photo. The reality star took to Instagram this week to share a photo of herself laying on a bed of cherry blossoms, wearing a nude bikini.

According to a Sept. 11 report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian’s bikini photo comes just hours after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a picture of herself naked — naughty bits covered by cherry blossoms — to social media.

In the most recent snapshot, Kim is seen wearing a tan bikini with a triangle top as she lays on a pile of gorgeous pink cherry blossoms. Kardashian has a few of the flowers scattered over her body as she stares up at the camera. Kim’s trademark long, dark hair is worn down and parted in the middle. The loose waves cascade over the flowers in the photograph. The reality star’s tiny waist is also on full display for the sexy snapshot.

“Cherry Blossom Dreams,” Kim Kardashian captioned the social media picture, adding that she “can’t wait” for fans to “see the KKW Beauty blushes and deep burgundy and plum colored shadows along with 8 pink lips & liners.” She also revealed that the products would be launching online on Friday, Sept. 14.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian recently opened up about a part of her body that makes her uncomfortable while starring on her family’s reality TV show.

In one scene, Kim joins her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner, as they relax outside. Kourtney then tells Kim that her “butt looks so huge,” before being reprimanded by Kris.

“She likes having a big butt, I’m not saying anything offensive,” Kourtney Kardashian stated. However, Kim Kardashian responded in a very surprising way. “No I don’t! I cry about it on the daily,” she told her family of her natural curves.

However, some fans were confused by Kim’s confession, as the mother-of-three is often showing off all of her curves, including her famous backside, in photos both professional and informal. She often shares these images to social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

Recently, Kardashian has admitted that she’s been working out like crazy, revealing that she hits the gym every single day for an hour and a half. She also elaborated on the results of her fitness regimen, stating that she has gotten her weight down to 116 pounds. She says her body’s change in appearance is due to her rigorous training with a body builder — lifting weights to build muscle tone.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian as Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.