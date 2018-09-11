Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About Fighting Amid Tristan Thompson Relationship Rumors, Per ‘HL’

Rumors about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship have been making headlines for months. The pair have been at the center of speculation since the NBA star’s cheating scandal back in April.

According to a Sept. 11 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian took to social media this week to post a cryptic message about fighting within a relationship as rumors about her romance with Tristan Thompson continue to swirl.

“It’s important to remember that in a relationship you’re not supposed to be fighting your partner, you’re supposed to be arguing against the actual issue… TOGETHER,” she wrote. “Finding a solution TOGETHER. No one wins when fighting the person who cares about you. You gotta be mature enough to understand that you have some toxic traits too. It’s not always the other person,” Kardashian posted via her Instagram story on Tuesday.

While the message could very well concern her relationship with Thompson, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member and the NBA star have seemingly come a long way since his cheating scandal.

According to INSIDER, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when suspicious photos and video of the basketball player surfaced online only hours before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter True.

Kardashian decided to stand by her man, and to set to work on the couple’s relationship issues. The pair continued to live together in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the city’s NBA team — the Cavaliers — and when the season ended they moved back to L.A. together. They currently reside at Khloe’s Calabasas mansion.

Recently, rumors about Khloe and Tristan talking marriage and additional children surfaced online. However, Hollywood Life revealed that Kardashian is not yet ready to get pregnant again, just five months after welcoming baby True.

“Khloe says she’s not ready to be pregnant again yet, but Tristan’s a convincing guy. And they’ve been having tons of wild sex, especially on their trip to Mexico. It’s basically been like a mini honeymoon for them,” an insider claims.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian and Thompson may be rumored to be thinking about marriage, but sources tell People Magazine that’s not the case.

“They are still working through stuff, but it very much seems they will stay together,” an insider told the magazine, adding that there is “no mention of an engagement yet.”

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson as Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.