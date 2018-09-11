Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Reacts After ‘Teen Mom OG’ Fans Tell Her To Leave Maci Bookout Alone

Mackenzie Standifer wants fans to know where she stands with Maci Bookout.

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, continues to share photos of herself and her husband on Instagram after getting fired from Teen Mom OG earlier this year, and in the comments section of her latest photo, she was confronted by a concerned fan.

“Stop covering for him and leave Maci alone. It’s not her fault it’s [yours], Ryan’s, and drugs and hey, a baby won’t change an addict but professional help does,” the fan wrote.

In response to the fan, who seemed to suggest that Standifer has been giving Bookout a hard time in the years since their falling out, Standifer denied any such thing and told the fan that she isn’t even in touch with Bookout at this time.

“How can you leave someone alone that you don’t even speak to?” she replied.

During an early season of Teen Mom OG, Edwards, Standifer, Bookout, and Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, sat down for a meal and appeared to get along great. Then, in the months that followed, Edwards began using drugs and their good times came to an abrupt end.

Although Edwards claimed in May of last year that he had gone to rehab in hopes of addressing his drug addiction, rumors have continued to swirl in regard to his alleged drug use, and since 2016, he’s been arrested a number of times.

Despite Ryan Edwards’ ongoing arrest news and rumors of drug use, Mackenzie Standifer married the reality star in 2017 and became pregnant with his child earlier this year.

Following their exits from Teen Mom OG, both Edwards and Standifer spoke to E! News, suggesting that MTV didn’t want to feature Edwards in a positive light and as a sober person. Maci Bookout had allegedly told the network she would quit unless Edwards enters rehab.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer said at the time of her exit. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

“They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing,” Edwards added. “Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

“They want to want to talk about us but they don’t want to pay us and film us,” he alleged.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 premieres on Monday, October 1, at 9 p.m. on MTV.