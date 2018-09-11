‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday, September 11: Rey Arrests Nick!

Rey's stunning identity reveal ends in Nick's arrest.

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, September 11 brings Rey’s unexpected reveal, Nick’s shocking arrest, and Summer’s disappointment when Kyle fails to collect on their bet.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) appreciated everything as he took a moment to look out over Genoa City before his Dark Horse launch party. Sharon (Sharon Case) shocked him when it appeared that she wasn’t dressed for the event — she told him she didn’t even recognize the man he’s recently become. He reassured her, and she did end up attending the party.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) decided to attend Nick’s party, but Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) said she couldn’t go even though Victor (Eric Braeden) gave them his blessing to attend. At Dark Horse, Nick offered Arturo (Jason Canela) a job, and although Arturo didn’t instantly jump at the opportunity, he decided to accept the position as Head of Construction.

Abby (Melissa Ordway), Kyle (Michael Mealor), Jack (Peter Bergman), and Summer (Hunter King) also attended Nick’s big night. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) arrived late after she discussed things with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) at Crimson Lights. Before Mariah could get to work, Kyle took her aside, and Mariah updated him on Tessa. Then, Victor crashed the party and claimed responsibility for Nick’s success and teaching him everything he knows.

Nick Newman is officially under arrest. ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/WPDkqi5lB3 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 11, 2018

After Victor’s big speech, Tessa showed up — which irritated Mariah — and assured the redhead that she came back to Genoa City for the sole purpose of reuniting with Mariah. Finally, Nick started his speech for the evening introducing Dark Horse to the world. Nick took a jab at Victor when he promised that people would see something brand new from somebody with the last name of Newman. He went on to discuss how he’d run an ethical business and had given money back to the community for low-income housing.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) also crashed the Dark Horse unveiling, bringing with him some shocking news. Although Rey had told people he was a debt collector these past weeks, it turned out he's an investigator hired by GCPD — and he arrested Nick! That was unlikely to be the ending Nick had hoped for during his big night.

Finally, Kyle and Summer snuck away from the event and went to the suite Kyle had booked for them at the Club. He wanted to kiss and enjoy himself, but Summer wanted to get right down to business. When Kyle asked Summer to put on some black lingerie, she complied — then he faked falling asleep in order to avoid collecting on his bet.

