‘Bachelor’ Stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. And Lauren Burnham Open Up About Real-World Relationship, Upcoming Wedding

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are opening up about their upcoming wedding and plans for babies as they settle down in the real world away from 'The Bachelor'

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have been inseparable ever since they wrapped up their Bachelor finale this past spring and they are moving full-steam ahead toward a January wedding date. Arie and Lauren share plenty of updates with their social media followers and he just shared a sneak peek at a new interview the two did that has some fun tidbits fans won’t want to miss.

Luyendyk posted a few quick photos via his Instagram Stories and main Instagram page teasing an interview he and Burnham did with Phoenix’s Uptown Magazine. The Bachelor duo has done a ton of traveling since wrapping up their time on reality television, but they indicate that they’re glad to be home in Phoenix now where they are working on building a life together.

As Bachelor fans who follow Arie and Lauren have noticed, the Bachelor stars have recently spent time in Seattle, but they also took in several international locales like Bora Bora, China, Peru, Barcelona, China, Iceland, Panama, and Australia over the past few months. The two recently moved into a new home together in Phoenix, and they say that they are content to be away from the spotlight.

Lauren and Arie shared that they aren’t actively looking for entertainment-related gigs to do. The Bachelor stars said that as things are presented to them and seem interesting, they do them, but they’re happy to focus on what they already have in place. Luyendyk continues to race during the summer and sell real estate the rest of the year, and Burnham says that she’s in the midst of building a new business that she’s excited to share details about soon.

Luyendyk has lived in Arizona for many years now, but it’s all new to Burnham. The Bachelor stars talked about exploring the Arcadia area where they live, but they admitted that they aren’t big into the nightlife scene. They keep active by running, hiking, and rock climbing and fans know they have a couple of dogs that they’re out and about with a lot too.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Lauren and Arie have their wedding invitations done and they were recently mailed to their close family and friends. Luyendyk and Burnham will tie the knot in Hawaii in January, and they say that they have about 120 people on the guest list. While the Bachelor stars are involved in the planning, it seems that his manager and the wedding planner of their venue are doing a lot of the heavy lifting.

Neither Arie or Lauren have been to Maui before, and they’ve decided to hold off on seeing the venue until they are there for their nuptials. The Bachelor stars will also honeymoon in Hawaii. Luyendyk shared that given the exotic locations they’re gone to recently, like Bora Bora, they’re glad that Hawaii is an easy place to travel to that gives them and their family the best of both worlds.

Burnham and Luyendyk are already talking about having babies, and they share that they are thinking four children would be ideal for them. The ending they had on their Bachelor season may have been a wild one, but they say that it ultimately worked for them and they’re very happy together.

ABC’s cameras won’t be rolling for this Bachelor wedding, as Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are tying the knot privately. Fans are excited to hear that things are going so well for them and can’t wait for more updates down the road.