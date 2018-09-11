Kendall Jenner Shows A Little Skin In White Robe In Latest Instagram Post

Kendall Jenner looked gorgeous as she posed with a massive bouquet of red roses. She shared the photo with her 95 million Instagram followers Tuesday afternoon. The scene is stunning as Kendall poses wearing only a soft white robe. Behind her, a balcony opens up to a beautiful cityscape and blue skies. The model softly pouts as her shoulder-length hair falls in effortless waves around her collarbones. Her makeup is the usual Kardashian/Jenner glam as she rocks a shimmery nude lip. Her dark eyes are accented by hints of liner and mascara and her brows look impeccable with a slight arch.

It is unclear who gave the model the roses but the gift proves to be unsurprising as Kendall is one of the most talked about models in the world.

This weekend Kendall treated herself to a mini-vacation from her usual runway antics. Kendall took New York Fashion Week off but that didn’t mean the model was nowhere to be found. She was spotted supporting supermodel BFFs Gigi and Bella, who both walked in shows the likes of Tom Ford and Versace.

It can be assumed that the photo was taken in Paris as Kendall was spotted there earlier today wearing a fringe dress and bohemian sandals, Vogue reports. Kendall keeps a relatively low profile compared to her other famous sisters. Sister Kylie has been busy posting about her new life as a mother while keeping fans updated about her makeup line. Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney have all posted stunning beach photos this week and mom Kris has joined in on the fun as well.

In typical Kendall fashion, the caption of her post is simple. A single emoji depicts a gardener wearing a straw hat. The emoji person holds a bouquet of flowers. No doubt Kendall picked this emoji because it almost mirrored her own photo perfectly. Kendall’s shoulder peeks out as she shrugs under the robe. In between getting ready for an outing in Paris, Kendall made sure to capture her aesthetic perfectly and her fans are thankful for it.

Sister Kourtney Kardashian jokingly commented, “I’m, coming for a chocolate soufflé, k?”

Kendall posted some more shots on her Instagram story, including another picture with the roses. She also received another set of red and white roses, according to her story, which she chose to leave out of her main Instagram post. She also posted a simple selfie with the caption “Jet Lag.”